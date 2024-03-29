Funny Maid of Honor Speeches

“We can all agree that it’s been a beautiful day. Unfortunately, that ends here with my speech!”
“Hi folks, it’s me, the Maid of Honor — not quite as beautiful as the bride but she asked me anyway so here I am!”
“As we all know, being the Maid of Honor is a great privilege – especially when it means that I get to embarrass you in front of everyone!”
“Today we are gathered here to witness a magical, life-changing event…my speech. The wedding wasn’t so bad either!”
“I still remember when the bride would throw on makeup and fix her hair before going out in public with the groom. He must be thrilled that she is now comfortable wearing jammies and a ponytail on their date nights”
“Today, we honor not just one person but two – after all, they both deserve recognition for finding each other in this crazy world!”
“It’s time for me to take the reins and let you all in on why this couple is so special – after all, I’m the only one who knows their secrets, right?”
“Being the Maid of Honor is like being the bride's personal stand-up comedian. So, brace yourselves for some laughter tonight!"
“I'm here to reveal all the embarrassing secrets but don't worry, I've signed a non-disclosure agreement... just kidding!”
“Raise your glass if you agree that the bride's choice in partners has improved significantly since our high school days!”