Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
January 24, 2024
Funny One Liners to Introduce Yourself
I'm not lazy, I'm just in energy-saving mode
#1
Image Source: Pexels
LIFE is my college. May I graduate well and earn some HONORS
#2
Image Source: Pexels
I am so clever that sometimes I don’t understand a single word of what I am saying
#3
Image Source: Pexels
I’m a walking encyclopedia of knowledge
#4
Image Source: Pexels
People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day
Image Source: Pexels
#5
I’m a comedic genius in disguise
#6
Image Source: Pexels
I may not be a superhero, but I can still trip over absolutely nothing
#7
Image Source: Pexels
I try to avoid things that make me fat, like scales, mirrors, and photographs
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
I'm not a complete idiot, some parts are missing
I'm fluent in sarcasm, so if I say something nice, I probably don't mean it
#10
Image Source: Pexels
