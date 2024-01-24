Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

January 24, 2024

Funny One Liners to Introduce Yourself

I'm not lazy, I'm just in energy-saving mode

#1

Image Source: Pexels

LIFE is my college. May I graduate well and earn some HONORS

#2

Image Source: Pexels

I am so clever that sometimes I don’t understand a single word of what I am saying

#3

Image Source: Pexels

I’m a walking encyclopedia of knowledge

#4

Image Source: Pexels

People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day

Image Source: Pexels

#5

I’m a comedic genius in disguise

#6

Image Source: Pexels

I may not be a superhero, but I can still trip over absolutely nothing

#7

Image Source: Pexels

I try to avoid things that make me fat, like scales, mirrors, and photographs

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

I'm not a complete idiot, some parts are missing

I'm fluent in sarcasm, so if I say something nice, I probably don't mean it 

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here