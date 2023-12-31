Heading 3
December 31, 2023
Funny pranks to pull on Boyfriend
Playfully trick your boyfriend by applying a fake hickey with makeup, acting innocent until revealing the prank with laughter
Fake Hickey
Image Source: Pexels
Create laughs by hiding mini fart machines in his favorite spots, and enjoy his priceless shock when unexpected noises fill the air
Fart Machine
Image Source: Pexels
Stir harmless chaos by rearranging names in his phone contacts, leading to confusion and funny interactions with friends.
Change Names on His Mobile
Image Source: Pexels
Use a realistic dent decal on his vehicle and send a picture, savoring the worried look on his face until revealing the harmless prank.
Dent on Vehicle
Image Source: Pexels
Surprise him by swapping his shampoo with children's fruity shower gel, ensuring a pleasantly surprising and fruity-smelling shower.
Replace Shampoo with Fruity Gel
Image Source: Pexels
Sew up his favorite nightwear, leaving him in a humorous predicament when rushing to the washroom after a long day.
Sew His Boxers or PJs
Image Source: Pexels
Collaborate with his colleagues and manager to fake a firing email, creating a dramatic reveal and laughs once the prank is exposed.
April Fools' Fired Prank
Image Source: Pexels
Change his social media birthday to April 1st for April Fools' Day, delighting in the confusion as friends wish him an unexpected birthday.
Birthday Surprise
Image Source: Pexels
Playfully build tension by pretending to reveal a regrettable secret tattoo, only to expose a temporary and silly design, ensuring a mix of relief and laughter.
Secret Tattoo
Image Source: Pexels
Swap the cream with toothpaste in an Oreo; watch his surprise face when expecting a sweet treat!
Toothpaste-filled Oreo
Image Source: Pexels
