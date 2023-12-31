Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

December 31, 2023

Funny pranks to pull on Boyfriend

Playfully trick your boyfriend by applying a fake hickey with makeup, acting innocent until revealing the prank with laughter

Fake Hickey

Image Source: Pexels

Create laughs by hiding mini fart machines in his favorite spots, and enjoy his priceless shock when unexpected noises fill the air

Fart Machine

Image Source: Pexels

Stir harmless chaos by rearranging names in his phone contacts, leading to confusion and funny interactions with friends.

 Change Names on His Mobile

Image Source: Pexels

Use a realistic dent decal on his vehicle and send a picture, savoring the worried look on his face until revealing the harmless prank.

Dent on Vehicle

Image Source: Pexels

Surprise him by swapping his shampoo with children's fruity shower gel, ensuring a pleasantly surprising and fruity-smelling shower.

Replace Shampoo with Fruity Gel

Image Source: Pexels

Sew up his favorite nightwear, leaving him in a humorous predicament when rushing to the washroom after a long day.

Sew His Boxers or PJs

Image Source: Pexels

Collaborate with his colleagues and manager to fake a firing email, creating a dramatic reveal and laughs once the prank is exposed.

April Fools' Fired Prank

Image Source: Pexels

Change his social media birthday to April 1st for April Fools' Day, delighting in the confusion as friends wish him an unexpected birthday.

 Birthday Surprise

Image Source: Pexels

Playfully build tension by pretending to reveal a regrettable secret tattoo, only to expose a temporary and silly design, ensuring a mix of relief and laughter.

Secret Tattoo

Image Source: Pexels

Swap the cream with toothpaste in an Oreo; watch his surprise face when expecting a sweet treat!

Toothpaste-filled Oreo

Image Source: Pexels

