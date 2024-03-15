Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

March 15, 2024

Funny self-love quotes 

I’m too busy working on my own grass to notice if yours is greener

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including yourself

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Reminder that Winnie the Pooh wore a crop top with no pants & ate his fave food & loved himself. So you can too 

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Do more things that make you forget to check your phone

#4

Image Source: Pexels

If speaking kindly to plants helps them grow. Imagine what speaking kindly to yourself can do

Image Source: Pexels

#5

Just in case no one told you today: Hello. Good morning. You’re doing great. I believe in you. Nice Butt

#6

Image Source: Pexels

My tastes are simple: I am easily satisfied with the best

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Sorry, I can’t hear you over the sound of how awesome I am

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

It’s not your job to like me…it’s mine!

I didn’t fail the test. I just found 100 ways to do it wrong 

#10

Image Source: Pexels

