Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
March 15, 2024
Funny self-love quotes
I’m too busy working on my own grass to notice if yours is greener
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including yourself
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Reminder that Winnie the Pooh wore a crop top with no pants & ate his fave food & loved himself. So you can too
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Do more things that make you forget to check your phone
#4
Image Source: Pexels
If speaking kindly to plants helps them grow. Imagine what speaking kindly to yourself can do
Image Source: Pexels
#5
Just in case no one told you today: Hello. Good morning. You’re doing great. I believe in you. Nice Butt
#6
Image Source: Pexels
My tastes are simple: I am easily satisfied with the best
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Sorry, I can’t hear you over the sound of how awesome I am
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
It’s not your job to like me…it’s mine!
I didn’t fail the test. I just found 100 ways to do it wrong
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.