Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
Funny Valentine Day Quotes
"Without Valentine's Day, February would be... well, January"
#1
Image Source: Freepik
"I wanted to make it really special on Valentine's Day, so I tied my boyfriend up. And for three solid hours, I watched whatever I wanted on TV"
#2
Image Source: Freepik
"Love is a lot like a backache. It doesn't show up on X-rays, but you know it's there"
#3
Image Source: Freepik
"By all means marry. If you get a good wife, you'll be happy. If you get a bad one, you'll become a philosopher"
#4
Image Source: Freepik
"Whatever you may look like, marry a man your own age as your beauty fades, so will his eyesight"
Image Source: Freepik
#5
“The thing about Valentine’s day is that people discover who are single and who to feel jealous of”
#6
Image Source: Freepik
“That’s why they call them crushes. If they were easy, they’d call them something else”
#7
Image Source: Freepik
"I didn’t fall for you, you tripped me!"
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
"Valentine's Day money-saving tip: Break up on Feb. 13. Get back together on the 15th"
"I love you more than pizza, and that's saying a lot"
#10
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.