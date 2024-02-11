Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

Funny Valentine Day Quotes

"Without Valentine's Day, February would be... well, January" 

#1

"I wanted to make it really special on Valentine's Day, so I tied my boyfriend up. And for three solid hours, I watched whatever I wanted on TV"

#2

 "Love is a lot like a backache. It doesn't show up on X-rays, but you know it's there"

#3

"By all means marry. If you get a good wife, you'll be happy. If you get a bad one, you'll become a philosopher"

#4

"Whatever you may look like, marry a man your own age as your beauty fades, so will his eyesight"

#5

“The thing about Valentine’s day is that people discover who are single and who to feel jealous of”

#6

“That’s why they call them crushes. If they were easy, they’d call them something else”

#7

 "I didn’t fall for you, you tripped me!"

#8

#9

"Valentine's Day money-saving tip: Break up on Feb. 13. Get back together on the 15th"

"I love you more than pizza, and that's saying a lot"

 #10

