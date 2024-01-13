Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
January 13, 2024
Funny ways to wish Happy Birthday
You’re a really hard individual to shop for… so I didn’t get you anything Happy birthday!
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Well done you have still been alive for several years, Happy Birthday!
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Happy birthday to one of the few people whose birthday I can remember without a Facebook reminder, Lol!
#3
Image Source: Pexels
I always set my birthday gift budget based on the thoughtful present someone gave me last year. So, enjoy the gift of nothing this time!
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Happy birthday to the only person I would rescue in the event of a zombie apocalypse
Image Source: Pexels
#5
Forget about the past you can’t change, the future you can’t predict and definitely forget about the present because I didn’t get you one. Happy birthday!
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Happy birthday, awesome friend! I only wish we met sooner so I could bug you for even longer
#7
Image Source: Pexels
For your special day, I’ve sent you a truly gracious present. It’s a ghost hug! You can’t feel it, but it is definitely there! Happy Birthday!
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
I smell old people! Oh, wait no that’s just you. Happy birthday!
A little advice on your special day, there is no shame in the Botox game. Happy birthday!
#10
Image Source: Pexels
