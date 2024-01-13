Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

January 13, 2024

Funny ways to wish Happy Birthday

You’re a really hard individual to shop for… so I didn’t get you anything Happy birthday!

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Well done you have still been alive for several years, Happy Birthday!

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Happy birthday to one of the few people whose birthday I can remember without a Facebook reminder, Lol!

#3

Image Source: Pexels

I always set my birthday gift budget based on the thoughtful present someone gave me last year. So, enjoy the gift of nothing this time!

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Happy birthday to the only person I would rescue in the event of a zombie apocalypse

Image Source: Pexels

#5

Forget about the past you can’t change, the future you can’t predict and definitely forget about the present because I didn’t get you one. Happy birthday!

#6

Image Source: Pexels

Happy birthday, awesome friend! I only wish we met sooner so I could bug you for even longer

#7

Image Source: Pexels

For your special day, I’ve sent you a truly gracious present. It’s a ghost hug! You can’t feel it, but it is definitely there! Happy Birthday!

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

I smell old people! Oh, wait no that’s just you. Happy birthday!

A little advice on your special day, there is no shame in the Botox game. Happy birthday!

#10

Image Source: Pexels

