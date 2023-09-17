Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 17, 2023
Ganpati decoration ideas
Create a beautiful backdrop using colourful drapes and flowers
#1
Image: Pexels
Use eco-friendly decorations like paper lanterns and handmade crafts to decorate the background
#2
Image: Pexels
Decorate the idol with fresh flowers, garlands, and traditional ornaments
#3
Image: Pexels
Set up an elaborate rangoli design at the entrance of your home
#4
Image: Pexels
Use fairy lights or LED lights to create a warm and festive ambiance
#5
Image: Pexels
Also, don't forget to place decorative diyas or candles around the idol
#6
Image: Pexels
Hang colourful buntings and decorative torans to add a festive touch
#7
Image: Pexels
Create a dedicated puja space with a beautifully decorated altar
#8
Image: Pexels
Incorporate natural elements like leaves, branches, or pebbles for a rustic look
#9
Image: Pexels
Lastly, arrange a small water fountain or a vessel filled with water for the idol's immersion
#10
Image: Pexels
