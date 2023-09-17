Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 17, 2023

Ganpati decoration ideas

Create a beautiful backdrop using colourful drapes and flowers

#1

Image: Pexels

Use eco-friendly decorations like paper lanterns and handmade crafts to decorate the background 

#2

Image: Pexels

Decorate the idol with fresh flowers, garlands, and traditional ornaments

#3

Image: Pexels

Set up an elaborate rangoli design at the entrance of your home

#4

Image: Pexels

Use fairy lights or LED lights to create a warm and festive ambiance

#5

Image: Pexels

Also, don't forget to place decorative diyas or candles around the idol

#6

Image: Pexels

Hang colourful buntings and decorative torans to add a festive touch

#7

Image: Pexels

Create a dedicated puja space with a beautifully decorated altar

#8

Image: Pexels

Incorporate natural elements like leaves, branches, or pebbles for a rustic look

#9

Image: Pexels

Lastly, arrange a small water fountain or a vessel filled with water for the idol's immersion

#10

Image: Pexels

