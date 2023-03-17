Heading 3

MAR 17, 2023

Gemini-Pisces: Signs And Hairstyle Choices

Aries prefer to keep it short and simple. As a sign that's always on the go, living life in the fast lane, shorter lengths are easier to manage

Image: Pexels 

Aries 

Image: Pexels 

Any shoulder-length style is incredibly fitting for a Virgo. As a sign that likes to keep things in order, this length will give them the capability to achieve any look they desire

Virgo

They love long, straight, simple cut

Image: Pexels 

Libra

Short styles are always alluring for a Scorpio, the edgy pixie is especially perfect for the sign

Image: Pexels 

Scorpio 

Image: Pexels 

Leo

Leo love to show off they big, full mane, and make a statement—but that doesn't mean Leos are limited to long styles

Sagittarians want their hair to be natural and do its thing while also showcasing their happy, carefree, and playful vibes

Image: Pexels 

Sagittarius 

They love asymmetrical bob hair cut 

Image: Pexels 

Gemini 

They love wavy, flowy, mermaid-y curls

Image: Pexels 

Pisces

They love a look that's versatile, with layers and bangs in a medium length

Image: Pexels 

Aquarius 

Capricorns are not ones to fuss over their hair too much. They want something that's low-maintenance, so loose straight layers are very fitting for the sign 

Image: Pexels 

Capricorn 

