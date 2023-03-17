MAR 17, 2023
Gemini-Pisces: Signs And Hairstyle Choices
Aries prefer to keep it short and simple. As a sign that's always on the go, living life in the fast lane, shorter lengths are easier to manage
Image: Pexels
Aries
Image: Pexels
Any shoulder-length style is incredibly fitting for a Virgo. As a sign that likes to keep things in order, this length will give them the capability to achieve any look they desire
Virgo
They love long, straight, simple cut
Image: Pexels
Libra
Short styles are always alluring for a Scorpio, the edgy pixie is especially perfect for the sign
Image: Pexels
Scorpio
Image: Pexels
Leo
Leo love to show off they big, full mane, and make a statement—but that doesn't mean Leos are limited to long styles
Sagittarians want their hair to be natural and do its thing while also showcasing their happy, carefree, and playful vibes
Image: Pexels
Sagittarius
They love asymmetrical bob hair cut
Image: Pexels
Gemini
They love wavy, flowy, mermaid-y curls
Image: Pexels
Pisces
They love a look that's versatile, with layers and bangs in a medium length
Image: Pexels
Aquarius
Capricorns are not ones to fuss over their hair too much. They want something that's low-maintenance, so loose straight layers are very fitting for the sign
Image: Pexels
Capricorn
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.