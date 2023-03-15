Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

 Lifestyle

MAR 15, 2023

Gemini-Pisces: Signs Who Are Indecisive

Pisces can be incredibly indecisive at times, unable to make a final decision because they are afraid of making the wrong decision. This confusion often leads them to make the worst decisions in their lives

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Pisces 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Leo can be indecisive but once they make up their mind it can not be changed

Leo

Because of their conflicting personality, they have a hazy sense of self and indecision, making them enigmatic

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Aquarius

They can be incredibly indecisive if the stakes are high or if there is a lot at stake

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Capricorn 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Sagittarius 

Sagittarius is the least indecisive zodiac sign. This sign thrives on adventure, exploration, and taking risks – which leads to quick decision-making

Libra has a reputation for being indecisive, because they don't want to upset anyone

Image: Pinkvilla 

Libra 

They tend to make most of their decisions based on their feelings, but some decisions are best made if emotions aren't involved

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Cancer

Their flaws include indecisiveness, impulsivity, unreliability, and nosiness

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Gemini

Scorpios can be indecisive sometimes but they are known for their sharp intuition

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

Scorpio 

Taureans are known for their stubbornness and may refuse to make a decision unless it's on their terms

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Taurus

