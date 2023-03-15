MAR 15, 2023
Gemini-Pisces: Signs Who Are Indecisive
Pisces can be incredibly indecisive at times, unable to make a final decision because they are afraid of making the wrong decision. This confusion often leads them to make the worst decisions in their lives
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Pisces
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Leo can be indecisive but once they make up their mind it can not be changed
Leo
Because of their conflicting personality, they have a hazy sense of self and indecision, making them enigmatic
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Aquarius
They can be incredibly indecisive if the stakes are high or if there is a lot at stake
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Capricorn
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Sagittarius
Sagittarius is the least indecisive zodiac sign. This sign thrives on adventure, exploration, and taking risks – which leads to quick decision-making
Libra has a reputation for being indecisive, because they don't want to upset anyone
Image: Pinkvilla
Libra
They tend to make most of their decisions based on their feelings, but some decisions are best made if emotions aren't involved
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Cancer
Their flaws include indecisiveness, impulsivity, unreliability, and nosiness
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Gemini
Scorpios can be indecisive sometimes but they are known for their sharp intuition
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Scorpio
Taureans are known for their stubbornness and may refuse to make a decision unless it's on their terms
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Taurus
