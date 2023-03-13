MAR 13, 2023
Gemini-Pisces: Signs Who Are Overthinkers
Gemini folks are constantly on the go and keep themselves distracted if anything upsetting happens. However, there are times in their lives when they reflect on their behavior and feel puzzled
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Gemini
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Aries can be sensitive and inside their own head, a lot. They overthink, over analyze, and go over scenarios multiple times. The reason for this is because they like to think of all angles of a problem or situation before coming to a conclusion
Aries
Aquarians are often stuck in their own head. Overthinking is a huge component of being an Aquarius, so they need to consistently practice awareness so that exhaustion doesn't creep up on them
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Aquarius
Taurus folks give so much weight to their thoughts and think about things and issues so much that it stops them from taking any kind of action
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Taurus
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pisces
Extremely self-critical and judgemental about their own selves, Pisceans tend to get spaced out and indulge in overthinking, shifting the focus on the "would be" instead of what actually is
They expend a lot of energy overthinking a particular decision. Because of this overthinking, they are frequently unable to stick to their decisions, which can lead to frustrations in a relationship over minor issues
Image: Prabhas Instagram
Libra
Leo by nature are deep thinkers as they try to seek a solution to each and every problem and they hate asking for help. Because of this they try to introspect and analyse situations by themselves and thus, indulge into overthinking
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Leo
Virgos, who are critical thinkers, may also be chronic overthinkers. They are always thinking about things they need to accomplish or how they can get ahead on their next assignment, and their thoughts are constantly active. This implies that people overthink their emotions and behaviour as well
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Virgo
Capricorns can drive themselves crazy with stress by overthinking and overanalyzing the things that are out of their control
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Capricorn
Scorpio gets caught up in the details of their feelings and others' intentions so much that they cannot let the thoughts go and are completely preoccupied with what everything means
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Scorpio
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.