Arpita Sarkar 

 Lifestyle

MAR 21, 2023

Gemini-Virgo: Signs Who Are Blabbermouth

People who cannot keep secrets are called blabbermouth. Check out which zodiac signs have this habit 

 Image: Pexels 

Blabbermouth 

Image: Sara Ali Khan 

Check out list of Indian celebrities who are bad at keeping secrets according to their zodiac signs 

Indian Celebrities 

Geminis are well known blabbermouths. They love meeting people and talking about everything. so them not being able to keep a secret is no secret

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Gemini 

They unintentionally reveal all the secrets while socializing with others

Image: Pinkvilla 

Libra

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Aries

Since they do not care about secrets, Aries people cannot keep them. They tend to be somewhat spontaneous in their actions and struggle to keep themselves from sharing information in front of others

Since Sagittarius is known for its trademark bluntness, their straightforwardness frequently results in them telling others about your secrets

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Sagittarius 

Virgo is a very straightforward and realistic sign with clear intentions and no mental burden of keeping anything hidden from anyone

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Virgo

Naturally they do not disclose secrets but if the secret is creating some problem for the teller, they might disclose just enough to find the solution

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram 

Aquarius 

This zodiac sign is known for being cryptic and secretive. They can, however, reveal your secrets to someone if it benefits them in any manner

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Scorpio

They'll keep your secret unless they believe that sharing it is going to help everyone involved

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Cancer 

