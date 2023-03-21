MAR 21, 2023
Gemini-Virgo: Signs Who Are Blabbermouth
People who cannot keep secrets are called blabbermouth. Check out which zodiac signs have this habit
Blabbermouth
Check out list of Indian celebrities who are bad at keeping secrets according to their zodiac signs
Indian Celebrities
Geminis are well known blabbermouths. They love meeting people and talking about everything. so them not being able to keep a secret is no secret
Gemini
They unintentionally reveal all the secrets while socializing with others
Libra
Aries
Since they do not care about secrets, Aries people cannot keep them. They tend to be somewhat spontaneous in their actions and struggle to keep themselves from sharing information in front of others
Since Sagittarius is known for its trademark bluntness, their straightforwardness frequently results in them telling others about your secrets
Sagittarius
Virgo is a very straightforward and realistic sign with clear intentions and no mental burden of keeping anything hidden from anyone
Virgo
Naturally they do not disclose secrets but if the secret is creating some problem for the teller, they might disclose just enough to find the solution
Aquarius
This zodiac sign is known for being cryptic and secretive. They can, however, reveal your secrets to someone if it benefits them in any manner
Scorpio
They'll keep your secret unless they believe that sharing it is going to help everyone involved
Cancer
