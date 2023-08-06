Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Zodiacs
AUGUST 06, 2023
Gemstones based on your zodiac sign
People born under this zodiac sign are determined and courageous. Coral is the gemstone for Aries
Aries
Image: Pexels
Tauruses are attracted to beauty and luxury. Diamond and Opal are gemstones that represent purity and bring peace to life
Image: Pexels
Taurus
The perfect gemstone for Geminis are Emeralds as they are ruled by Mercury
Gemini
Image: Pexels
Cancer is ruled by the moon, so pearls or Moonstones are the gemstones for Cancerians
Cancer
Image: Pexels
Leo
Image: Pexels
The Sun is the planet ruling Leos. Rubies can be worn by Leos for confidence and energy
Image: Pexels
Virgo
Virgos are ruled by the planet Virgo and it is advised to wear an Emerald as it is considered lucky
Libras are ruled by Venus. It is advised to wear Diamonds as it brings calmness and positivity
Libra
Image: Pexels
Scorpios are ruled by the planet Mars. Scorpios can wear Red Coral for courage and energy
Scorpio
Image: Pexels
Sagittarius
Image: Pexels
Jupiter is the ruling planet of Sagittarius. It is advised for Sagittarians to wear Yellow Sapphire for knowledge, wisdom, and wealth
Image: Pexels
Capricorns are ruled by the planet Saturn which represents Diamond or Blue Sapphire
Capricorn
Image: Pexels
Saturn rules the zodiac sign Aquarius. People who belong to this zodiac, can wear Blue Sapphire or Iron Ring
Aquarius
Image: Pexels
Pisces is ruled by the planet Jupiter. It is advised for people under this Zodiac sign to wear Yellow Sapphire
Pisces
