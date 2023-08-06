Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

 Zodiacs

AUGUST 06, 2023

Gemstones based on your zodiac sign

People born under this zodiac sign are determined and courageous. Coral is the gemstone for Aries

Aries

Tauruses are attracted to beauty and luxury. Diamond and Opal are gemstones that represent purity and bring peace to life

Taurus

The perfect gemstone for Geminis are Emeralds as they are ruled by Mercury

Gemini

Cancer is ruled by the moon, so pearls or Moonstones are the gemstones for Cancerians

Cancer

Leo

The Sun is the planet ruling Leos. Rubies can be worn by Leos for confidence and energy

Virgo

Virgos are ruled by the planet Virgo and it is advised to wear an Emerald as it is considered lucky

Libras are ruled by Venus. It is advised to wear Diamonds as it brings calmness and positivity

Libra

Scorpios are ruled by the planet Mars. Scorpios can wear Red Coral for courage and energy

Scorpio

Sagittarius

Jupiter is the ruling planet of Sagittarius. It is advised for Sagittarians to wear Yellow Sapphire for knowledge, wisdom, and wealth

Capricorns are ruled by the planet Saturn which represents Diamond or Blue Sapphire

Capricorn

Saturn rules the zodiac sign Aquarius. People who belong to this zodiac, can wear Blue Sapphire or Iron Ring

Aquarius

Pisces is ruled by the planet Jupiter. It is advised for people under this Zodiac sign to wear Yellow Sapphire

Pisces

