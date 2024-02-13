Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

Gen Z dating lingos

Crack the Gen Z dating code like a pro. Swipe through the guide and level up your dating game

Crack the lingo 

Dating based on emotional connection and deep conversations, often before meeting in person

Emo-Dating

Believing you're in perfect relationship, often ignoring red flags or living in denial

Delusionship

Stack dating, also known as errand dating, is when you fit dates in between other events in your day calendar, such as breakfast date or meeting up in park on your way to hang out with friends

Stack Dating

Setting clear boundaries in relationship to prevent it from going off track

Guard Railing

Dating someone primarily to learn from them or gain educational insights

Edu-Dating

It's for those lacking personality on dating apps- struggling with self-description or just being dull online and offline

Beige Flags

Benching is like keeping someone on sidelines, unwilling to commit but also unwilling to let them find someone else

Benching

Cuffing, or cuffing season, is when people pair up to avoid loneliness during holidays like Valentine's Day, Christmas, or New Year's Eve. These relationships are often seasonal and tend to end after festivities

Cuffing

It's modern way of stringing someone along, creating an illusion of potential relationship while providing only minimal engagement

Breadcrumbing

