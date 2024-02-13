Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 13, 2024
Gen Z dating lingos
Crack the Gen Z dating code like a pro. Swipe through the guide and level up your dating game
Crack the lingo
Image: pexels
Dating based on emotional connection and deep conversations, often before meeting in person
Emo-Dating
Image: pexels
Believing you're in perfect relationship, often ignoring red flags or living in denial
Delusionship
Image: pexels
Stack dating, also known as errand dating, is when you fit dates in between other events in your day calendar, such as breakfast date or meeting up in park on your way to hang out with friends
Stack Dating
Image: pexels
Setting clear boundaries in relationship to prevent it from going off track
Guard Railing
Image: pexels
Dating someone primarily to learn from them or gain educational insights
Edu-Dating
Image: pexels
It's for those lacking personality on dating apps- struggling with self-description or just being dull online and offline
Beige Flags
Image: pexels
Benching is like keeping someone on sidelines, unwilling to commit but also unwilling to let them find someone else
Benching
Image: pexels
Cuffing, or cuffing season, is when people pair up to avoid loneliness during holidays like Valentine's Day, Christmas, or New Year's Eve. These relationships are often seasonal and tend to end after festivities
Cuffing
Image: pexels
It's modern way of stringing someone along, creating an illusion of potential relationship while providing only minimal engagement
Breadcrumbing
Image: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.