Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

December 07, 2023

Gen Z' favorite words at workplace

Highlighting the authenticity of a statement, regardless of how seemingly outrageous it may be

No cap

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Engaging with a challenge or undertaking a response to an assigned task

Bet

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

This is an exclamation that can be used to express excitement, approval, or surprise

Yeet

Image: Alanna Panday Instagram 

You can start your day with Green tea which is considered healthier than usual Tea 

Green Tea

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

To withdraw support from a person, place, or thing, either due to identified issues or a personal decision to discontinue support

Cancel

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram 

Fear of missing out reflects the fear of not being present in the midst of something exciting, enjoyable, or memorable

FOMO

Image: Siddharth Nigam Instagram 

When someone suddenly stops communicating or responding at work

Ghosting

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram 

The term encapsulates the idea of personal growth and positive development

Glow-up

Image: Jannat Zubair Instagram 

Gossip, news, or juicy information. Frequently used in “spilling the tea,” when sharing loaded information

Tea

Image: Rasha Thadani Instagram 

It serves as a way of expressing disapproval or disappointment

Big Yikes

Image: Ashoor Kaur Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here