Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
December 07, 2023
Gen Z' favorite words at workplace
Highlighting the authenticity of a statement, regardless of how seemingly outrageous it may be
No cap
Engaging with a challenge or undertaking a response to an assigned task
Bet
This is an exclamation that can be used to express excitement, approval, or surprise
Yeet
This is an exclamation that can be used to express excitement, approval, or surprise
Green Tea
To withdraw support from a person, place, or thing, either due to identified issues or a personal decision to discontinue support
Cancel
Fear of missing out reflects the fear of not being present in the midst of something exciting, enjoyable, or memorable
FOMO
When someone suddenly stops communicating or responding at work
Ghosting
The term encapsulates the idea of personal growth and positive development
Glow-up
Gossip, news, or juicy information. Frequently used in “spilling the tea,” when sharing loaded information
Tea
It serves as a way of expressing disapproval or disappointment
Big Yikes
