Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

mAY 26, 2023

Gen Z Phrases and when to use them

Mainstream/Unoriginal – Did you see A’s outfit? It seems pretty ‘basic’ to me

Basic

Image- Pexels

Image- Pexels

Boycott unethical behavior – A famous celebrity was ‘canceled’ because of their controversial statements 

Cancel

Image- Pexels

Over the top – He was being so ‘extra’ unnecessarily

Extra

Image- Pexels

Ironic term for hardworking woman – I am in my ‘girlboss’, gaslight and gatekeep era

Girlboss

Image- Pexels

To have an experience outside of ordinary – The iced latte after a hectic weekday ‘hits different’

Hits Different

Image- Pexels

To point out an amazing trait or thing in a person – ‘It’s the pink skirt for me’

It’s The ___ For Me

Image- Pexels

Persistent thought or idea – The new jingle from X Company ‘lives rent-free in my mind’

Lives Rent-Free In My Mind

Image- Pexels

Suspicious. He was very gracious to his guests but his ‘sus’ activities did not go unnoticed

Sus

Image- Pexels

Juicy gossip/information - Please meet me this weekend. I have ‘tea’ to spill!

Tea

Image- Pexels

A win – I am so glad the sales pitch was a ‘W’ yesterday

W

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here