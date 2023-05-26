mAY 26, 2023
Gen Z Phrases and when to use them
Mainstream/Unoriginal – Did you see A’s outfit? It seems pretty ‘basic’ to me
Basic
Image- Pexels
Image- Pexels
Boycott unethical behavior – A famous celebrity was ‘canceled’ because of their controversial statements
Cancel
Image- Pexels
Over the top – He was being so ‘extra’ unnecessarily
Extra
Image- Pexels
Ironic term for hardworking woman – I am in my ‘girlboss’, gaslight and gatekeep era
Girlboss
Image- Pexels
To have an experience outside of ordinary – The iced latte after a hectic weekday ‘hits different’
Hits Different
Image- Pexels
To point out an amazing trait or thing in a person – ‘It’s the pink skirt for me’
It’s The ___ For Me
Image- Pexels
Persistent thought or idea – The new jingle from X Company ‘lives rent-free in my mind’
Lives Rent-Free In My Mind
Image- Pexels
Suspicious. He was very gracious to his guests but his ‘sus’ activities did not go unnoticed
Sus
Image- Pexels
Juicy gossip/information - Please meet me this weekend. I have ‘tea’ to spill!
Tea
Image- Pexels
A win – I am so glad the sales pitch was a ‘W’ yesterday
W
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.