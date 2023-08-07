Heading 3

Gen-Z slangs you need to know

Gen-Z speaks a language that's sometimes difficult to understand

Generations unveiled

Gen Z-ers have their own slang and lingo 

Slang

But worry not we’ve got you covered with some slangs that will help you keep up with them

No worries 

A term for someone who admires another person and crushes on someone very seriously

Simp

Slaps 

If someone says that something "slaps," they mean that it is really good

Cap

If someone says "no cap," it means something like "I'm being totally honest"

A snack is a person that you find attractive

Snack

Refers to gossip, aka spilling the tea

Tea

Bussin'

A quirky word to use when you taste something delicious

It means that you did something well and understood what you were supposed to do

Understood the assignment 

