Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 07, 2023
Gen-Z slangs you need to know
Video: Ashi Singh's Instagram
Gen-Z speaks a language that's sometimes difficult to understand
Generations unveiled
Gen Z-ers have their own slang and lingo
Image: Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
Slang
But worry not we’ve got you covered with some slangs that will help you keep up with them
Image: Chinki Minki Instagram
No worries
A term for someone who admires another person and crushes on someone very seriously
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Simp
Slaps
Image: Palak Tiwari's Instagram
If someone says that something "slaps," they mean that it is really good
Image: Pexels
Cap
If someone says "no cap," it means something like "I'm being totally honest"
A snack is a person that you find attractive
Snack
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Refers to gossip, aka spilling the tea
Tea
Image: Pexels
Bussin'
Image: Pexels
A quirky word to use when you taste something delicious
Image: Pexels
It means that you did something well and understood what you were supposed to do
Understood the assignment
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.