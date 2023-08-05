Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

AUGUST 05, 2023

Genelia Deshmukh’s hair care routine 

Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram 

Genelia made her acting debut with the movie Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003

The Beginning 

The actress rose to fame with her roles in movies like Masti and Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na 

Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram 

 Appreciation 

Genelia has just turned 36. But she looks youthful like never before! Her luscious locks have captured the attention of her fans 

Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram 

Looks 

With heat styling and coloring, the enchantress likes to take hair spas at regular intervals to repair the damaged hair 

Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram 

Hair Spas 

Conditioning 

Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram 

One should not skip conditioning after shampoos! Deshmukh likes to use a nourishing conditioner that adds shine and does not weigh her hair down 

Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram 

Trimming 

The Ved protagonist likes to maintain her hair length. She prefers trimming to get rid of the damaged hair and split ends 

It is crucial to rinse the hair properly to avoid any product residue on the scalp as it might lead to dandruff and other issues

Rinsing 

Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram 

The Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya diva likes to wash her hair with lukewarm water and later splash them with cold water to lock in the moisture 

Splash 

Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram 

 Styling

Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram 

The Force star tends to avoid heat-styling tools regularly as they might cause the hair to become damaged 

Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram 

The Chance Pe Dance artist likes to use heat protectants before styling her hair to reduce the heat damage 

 Protection 

