Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 05, 2023
Genelia Deshmukh’s hair care routine
Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
Genelia made her acting debut with the movie Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003
The Beginning
The actress rose to fame with her roles in movies like Masti and Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na
Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
Appreciation
Genelia has just turned 36. But she looks youthful like never before! Her luscious locks have captured the attention of her fans
Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
Looks
With heat styling and coloring, the enchantress likes to take hair spas at regular intervals to repair the damaged hair
Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
Hair Spas
Conditioning
Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
One should not skip conditioning after shampoos! Deshmukh likes to use a nourishing conditioner that adds shine and does not weigh her hair down
Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
Trimming
The Ved protagonist likes to maintain her hair length. She prefers trimming to get rid of the damaged hair and split ends
It is crucial to rinse the hair properly to avoid any product residue on the scalp as it might lead to dandruff and other issues
Rinsing
Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
The Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya diva likes to wash her hair with lukewarm water and later splash them with cold water to lock in the moisture
Splash
Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
Styling
Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
The Force star tends to avoid heat-styling tools regularly as they might cause the hair to become damaged
Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
The Chance Pe Dance artist likes to use heat protectants before styling her hair to reduce the heat damage
Protection
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.