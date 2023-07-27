Heading 3

Genelia D'Souza's diet & fitness

Genelia D'souza is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films

Her Career

Genelia D'souza is a huge fitness enthusiast and follows a diet as well

Her fitness

Genelia has always been involved in athletics from a young age

Fitness Journey 

The actress enjoys running and jogging and enjoys doing it regularly

Jogging and running

Workouts

Genelia does not do heavy workouts and has a trainer who helps her with her fitness. She works out for half an hour at maximum

Strength training

The actress engages in strength training as a part of her fitness routine as well 

The actress likes to hydrate herself with a glass of warm water

Morning routine

Genelia has turned to a vegan diet from being a non-vegetarian

Diet

Favorite foods

The actress loves Indian and spicy food

Genelia likes to eat every two hours so that the need to snack does not arise

Eating patterns

