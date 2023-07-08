Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUly 08, 2023
Get Ankita Lokhande’s brunch makeup look
The Pavitra Rishta debutante is very regular with her sunscreen. She likes to apply the product underneath her base. A re-application of sunscreen every 2 hours is a must
Sunscreen
Images: PinkVilla’s YouTube video
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 participant is not too fond of dark shades or browns. She likes to use her fingers to apply a nude shade and use a darker shade for the lower lashline
Images: PinkVilla’s YouTube video
Eyeshadow
The Ek Thhi Naayka fame likes to smudge her eyeliner. It defines her eyes but keeps them natural
Smudged eyeliner
Images: PinkVilla’s YouTube video
The Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi diva revealed that she does not like to use fake lashes often. A good mascara does an effective job
Mascara
Images: PinkVilla’s YouTube video
Bronzer
Images: PinkVilla’s YouTube video
Ankita emphasized defining the face. She likes to use a bronzer light-handedly to define the face yet keep the look brunch friendly
Images: PinkVilla’s YouTube video
Eyebrows
The Baaghi 3 heroine likes to use a brown eyeshadow shade to fill the gaps in her eyebrows and shape them
The Pavitra Rishta actor likes to use a peachy-pink shade to give her cheeks a nice flush of color
Blush
Images: PinkVilla’s YouTube video
The Smart Jodi winner mentioned that a makeup fixing spray is a must for a seamless look that lasts longer
Makeup Fixing Spray
Images: PinkVilla’s YouTube video
Lip Liner
Images: PinkVilla’s YouTube video
Lokhande highlighted that lining the lips is an optional step. However, she does not like to overline her lips
Images: PinkVilla’s YouTube video
The Last Coffee star likes a nude pink shade of lipstick. She feels that this makeup looks makes her feel young and bubbly
Lipstick
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.