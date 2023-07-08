Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUly 08, 2023

Get Ankita Lokhande’s brunch makeup look 

The Pavitra Rishta debutante is very regular with her sunscreen. She likes to apply the product underneath her base. A re-application of sunscreen every 2 hours is a must 

 Sunscreen 

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 participant is not too fond of dark shades or browns. She likes to use her fingers to apply a nude shade and use a darker shade for the lower lashline 

 Eyeshadow 

The Ek Thhi Naayka fame likes to smudge her eyeliner. It defines her eyes but keeps them natural 

 Smudged eyeliner 

The Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi diva revealed that she does not like to use fake lashes often. A good mascara does an effective job 

Mascara 

Bronzer 

Ankita emphasized defining the face. She likes to use a bronzer light-handedly to define the face yet keep the look brunch friendly 

 Eyebrows

The Baaghi 3 heroine likes to use a brown eyeshadow shade to fill the gaps in her eyebrows and shape them 

 The Pavitra Rishta actor likes to use a peachy-pink shade to give her cheeks a nice flush of color 

 Blush

The Smart Jodi winner mentioned that a makeup fixing spray is a must for a seamless look that lasts longer 

Makeup Fixing Spray 

 Lip Liner 

Lokhande highlighted that lining the lips is an optional step. However, she does not like to overline her lips 

The Last Coffee star likes a nude pink shade of lipstick. She feels that this makeup looks makes her feel young and bubbly 

Lipstick 

