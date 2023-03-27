MAR 27, 2023
Get crystal-clear skin like Kajol
She believes everyone should have a skincare routine which they should follow regularly
Disciplined routine
Kajol says she washes her face two to three times daily to clean clogged pores, dirt, and excess oil
Wash your face
Sporting a good balanced diet with regular exercise works together to maintain a healthy body which in turn helps in developing healthy skin
Diet and exercise
Consider a vitamin c serum which gives your skin a brightening glow and gives it a good texture
Serums and toners
Under-eye cream
She uses an under-eye cream to prevent dark circles and also makes the skin supple and smooth
A dry skin is a breeding ground for acne hence make sure you moisturize twice daily
Keeping your skin moisturized
Buy a sunscreen with a good SPF to prevent sun damage to your skin
Sunblock
Drink at least 10 cups of water to keep your skin hydrated!
Hydrate yourself
She follows this simple routine and never goes to bed without removing her makeup
Cleanse-tone-moisturize
Having proper sleep will give your body time to make new collagen which is part of the repair process
Fix your sleep cycle
