Arjun gupta

Beauty

MAR 27, 2023

Get crystal-clear skin like Kajol

She believes everyone should have a skincare routine which they should follow regularly

Source: Kajol Instagram

Disciplined routine

Source: Kajol Instagram

Kajol says she washes her face two to three times daily to clean clogged pores, dirt, and excess oil

Wash your face 

Sporting a good balanced diet with regular exercise works together to maintain a healthy body which in turn helps in developing healthy skin

Source: Kajol Instagram

Diet and exercise

Consider a vitamin c serum which gives your skin a brightening glow and gives it a good texture

Source: Kajol Instagram

Serums and toners

Source: Kajol Instagram

Under-eye cream

She uses an under-eye cream to prevent dark circles and also makes the skin supple and smooth

A dry skin is a breeding ground for acne hence make sure you moisturize twice daily

Source: Kajol Instagram

Keeping your skin moisturized

Buy a sunscreen with a good SPF to prevent sun damage to your skin

Source: Kajol Instagram

Sunblock

Drink at least 10 cups of water to keep your skin hydrated!

Source: Kajol Instagram

Hydrate yourself

She follows this simple routine and never goes to bed without removing her makeup

Source: Kajol Instagram

Cleanse-tone-moisturize

Having proper sleep will give your body time to make new collagen which is part of the repair process

Source: Kajol Instagram

Fix your sleep cycle 

