Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

 Lifestyle

MAR 02, 2023

Get glass skin like Aditi Rao Hydari

To avoid chemicals, apply raw milk as a cleanser to start your skincare routine.

Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Raw milk for the face 

Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Make a  homemade mask of raw milk, some drops of coconut/lavender/rose oil, oatmeal and almonds. Leave it on for 15-20 mins and then rinse it off.

Homemade mask for the win

Whatever the weather is outside, always wash your face with cold water to feel fresh and active, ready to slay the day.

Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Swear by cold water

Drink at least 2 litres of water every day to keep your skin glowing, because hydrated skin equals glowing skin.

Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Hydration is the key

Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Fresh skin

Apply cucumber and aloe vera as their coolness will help to keep your face fresh and clean

Mix sandalwood with aloe or yoghurt, apply on the acne spots and then rinse it off.

Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Home remedies for acne

No matter if it’s a sunny day or not, never forget to apply sunscreen.

Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Say ‘yes’ to SPF 

Eating a lot of ghee, berries, greens and rice help Aditi get glowing and bright skin.

Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Eat right to be bright

Exercise helps nourish skin cells and keep them vital as it helps in blood circulation throughout the body.

Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Physical Activities

No amount of skin care products can help you achieve glowing skin unless you are happy from the inside. 

Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

The feel-good factor 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here