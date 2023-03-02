MAR 02, 2023
Get glass skin like Aditi Rao Hydari
To avoid chemicals, apply raw milk as a cleanser to start your skincare routine.
Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Raw milk for the face
Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Make a homemade mask of raw milk, some drops of coconut/lavender/rose oil, oatmeal and almonds. Leave it on for 15-20 mins and then rinse it off.
Homemade mask for the win
Whatever the weather is outside, always wash your face with cold water to feel fresh and active, ready to slay the day.
Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Swear by cold water
Drink at least 2 litres of water every day to keep your skin glowing, because hydrated skin equals glowing skin.
Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Hydration is the key
Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Fresh skin
Apply cucumber and aloe vera as their coolness will help to keep your face fresh and clean
Mix sandalwood with aloe or yoghurt, apply on the acne spots and then rinse it off.
Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Home remedies for acne
No matter if it’s a sunny day or not, never forget to apply sunscreen.
Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Say ‘yes’ to SPF
Eating a lot of ghee, berries, greens and rice help Aditi get glowing and bright skin.
Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Eat right to be bright
Exercise helps nourish skin cells and keep them vital as it helps in blood circulation throughout the body.
Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Physical Activities
No amount of skin care products can help you achieve glowing skin unless you are happy from the inside.
Image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The feel-good factor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.