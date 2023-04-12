Heading 3

APRIL 12, 2023

Get glowing skin like Kiara Advani

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

She begins her day by consuming water because she holds the belief that having good skin is not solely determined by one's genes, but rather by the daily practices and routines of food and skincare

1st thing in the morning

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

She adheres to a simple yet efficient skincare routine that involves cleansing and moisturising, which she believes to be crucial for maintaining healthy skin

Skincare routine

She uses a mild face wash with a gel-like consistency to wash her face, followed by applying an appropriate moisturiser or serum depending on her specific skin requirements

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Basic routine

Kiara ensures that she uses a high-quality sunscreen and removes her makeup before going to bed, in addition to following a proper nighttime skincare routine

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Must do’s

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Night care routine

She believes that people often neglect the significance of a nighttime skincare routine, even though it is equally important as the daytime routine, as the skin undergoes healing and repair processes during the night

Kiara realised the importance of maintaining a good skincare routine, consuming a healthy diet, staying hydrated, and leading a balanced lifestyle over the past few years

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Balanced Lifestyle

For Kiara, having healthy and well-maintained skin gives her a sense of confidence and satisfaction, as she enjoys the feeling of having great skin

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Confidence is the key

Kiara has an affection for using natural face and hair packs, which she often prepares herself using ingredients from her kitchen

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Natural remedies

According to Kiara, a workout routine is just as crucial as any other step in a skincare regimen, as exercising triggers the release of endorphins that help keep the skin vibrant and enhance its overall radiance

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Workout

Kiara emphasises that everyone's skin requirements are different, and it is essential to comprehend one's skin needs before using any skincare products, as they may react differently and result in adverse effects

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Understand your skin type

