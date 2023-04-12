APRIL 12, 2023
Get glowing skin like Kiara Advani
She begins her day by consuming water because she holds the belief that having good skin is not solely determined by one's genes, but rather by the daily practices and routines of food and skincare
1st thing in the morning
She adheres to a simple yet efficient skincare routine that involves cleansing and moisturising, which she believes to be crucial for maintaining healthy skin
Skincare routine
She uses a mild face wash with a gel-like consistency to wash her face, followed by applying an appropriate moisturiser or serum depending on her specific skin requirements
Basic routine
Kiara ensures that she uses a high-quality sunscreen and removes her makeup before going to bed, in addition to following a proper nighttime skincare routine
Must do’s
Night care routine
She believes that people often neglect the significance of a nighttime skincare routine, even though it is equally important as the daytime routine, as the skin undergoes healing and repair processes during the night
Kiara realised the importance of maintaining a good skincare routine, consuming a healthy diet, staying hydrated, and leading a balanced lifestyle over the past few years
Balanced Lifestyle
For Kiara, having healthy and well-maintained skin gives her a sense of confidence and satisfaction, as she enjoys the feeling of having great skin
Confidence is the key
Kiara has an affection for using natural face and hair packs, which she often prepares herself using ingredients from her kitchen
Natural remedies
According to Kiara, a workout routine is just as crucial as any other step in a skincare regimen, as exercising triggers the release of endorphins that help keep the skin vibrant and enhance its overall radiance
Workout
Kiara emphasises that everyone's skin requirements are different, and it is essential to comprehend one's skin needs before using any skincare products, as they may react differently and result in adverse effects
Understand your skin type
