Arpita Sarkar 

Beauty

APRIL 10, 2023

Get Khushi Kapoor's Glossy Skin

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

If you’re searching for a consistent source of beauty inspiration, look no further than Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Beauty queen 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor has a flawless, dewy skin 

Flawless skin

Khushi Kapoor believes in simple yet effective makeup and avoids chemicals 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Simple makeup

She chooses a foundation with buildable coverage and applies a little at a time to avoid going overboard

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Foundation 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Hydrating mist

She keeps a hydrating mist handy at all times and gives her makeup a quick spritz every now and then to keep it looking fresh

Let’s check out 5 simple steps 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

How to get Khushi Kapoor’s glowy skin?

Prep your skin with a moisturising face primer. Then, with a flat foundation brush, apply a light layer of a velvet-finish liquid foundation

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

#1

For fluffy, glossy brows like Kapoor’s, use a brow pencil to fill gaps and define the brows

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

#2

Warm up a creamy highlighter on the tips of your fingers and lightly pat the product on the high points of your face for extra glow

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

#3

To copy the minimal sheen on Kapoor’s eyelids, you could apply the same cream highlighter on your lids with your fingers

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

#4

Gently exfoliate your lips with a lip scrub to get rid of any dry patches

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

#5

