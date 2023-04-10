APRIL 10, 2023
Get Khushi Kapoor's Glossy Skin
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
If you’re searching for a consistent source of beauty inspiration, look no further than Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Beauty queen
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor has a flawless, dewy skin
Flawless skin
Khushi Kapoor believes in simple yet effective makeup and avoids chemicals
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Simple makeup
She chooses a foundation with buildable coverage and applies a little at a time to avoid going overboard
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Foundation
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Hydrating mist
She keeps a hydrating mist handy at all times and gives her makeup a quick spritz every now and then to keep it looking fresh
Let’s check out 5 simple steps
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
How to get Khushi Kapoor’s glowy skin?
Prep your skin with a moisturising face primer. Then, with a flat foundation brush, apply a light layer of a velvet-finish liquid foundation
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
#1
For fluffy, glossy brows like Kapoor’s, use a brow pencil to fill gaps and define the brows
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
#2
Warm up a creamy highlighter on the tips of your fingers and lightly pat the product on the high points of your face for extra glow
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
#3
To copy the minimal sheen on Kapoor’s eyelids, you could apply the same cream highlighter on your lids with your fingers
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
#4
Gently exfoliate your lips with a lip scrub to get rid of any dry patches
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
#5
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.