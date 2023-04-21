Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

APRIL 21, 2023

Get Rakul Preet Singh's Mauve Smokey Eye

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Rakul Preet Singh has a signature beauty aesthetic which is mesmerising 

Beauty queen 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Dewy, glowy skin punctuated with light pink lips and a hint of blush-is her go-to, especially for red carpet events and film promotions

Her go-to beauty aesthetic 

Check out tips to get her mauve smokey eyes

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Mauve smokey eyes

First moisturise and prime your skin, ensuring that it is well hydrated. Pick a liquid foundation. start by buffing it all over your face. Use a buffer brush or sponge and gently blend it in to get a flawless base. For areas of your face that require more coverage, use a concealer

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Step 1

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Step 2

To achieve a chiselled look, use a contour powder that’s two shades darker than your skin tone. Use a dusty pink blush just above this, and then use a creamy highlighter

Dip your eyeshadow brush into a mauve eyeshadow and use it gently across your eyelids 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Step 3

Using a dark brown kajal pencil that is easily blendable draw a thin line from the outer corner of the eye to the inner corner

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Step 4

Using an angular brush, smoke out your newly drawn lash lines with a brown eyeshadow. Apply a thick coat of mascara to your upper and lower lashes and for fuller brows, fill them in with a pencil, and then set with a gel

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Step 5

Use a lip brush to a mauve lipstick to the centre of your lips, blending it toward the outer corners. For clean edges, use a lip brush or a matching lip pencil to outline the borders of your lips, then fill the inside with colour

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Step 6

Rakul Preet Singh’s mauvy smokey eyes is a great pick for any occasion which you must try 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Try it out 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here