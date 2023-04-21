APRIL 21, 2023
Get Rakul Preet Singh's Mauve Smokey Eye
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh has a signature beauty aesthetic which is mesmerising
Beauty queen
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Dewy, glowy skin punctuated with light pink lips and a hint of blush-is her go-to, especially for red carpet events and film promotions
Her go-to beauty aesthetic
Check out tips to get her mauve smokey eyes
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Mauve smokey eyes
First moisturise and prime your skin, ensuring that it is well hydrated. Pick a liquid foundation. start by buffing it all over your face. Use a buffer brush or sponge and gently blend it in to get a flawless base. For areas of your face that require more coverage, use a concealer
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Step 1
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Step 2
To achieve a chiselled look, use a contour powder that’s two shades darker than your skin tone. Use a dusty pink blush just above this, and then use a creamy highlighter
Dip your eyeshadow brush into a mauve eyeshadow and use it gently across your eyelids
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Step 3
Using a dark brown kajal pencil that is easily blendable draw a thin line from the outer corner of the eye to the inner corner
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Step 4
Using an angular brush, smoke out your newly drawn lash lines with a brown eyeshadow. Apply a thick coat of mascara to your upper and lower lashes and for fuller brows, fill them in with a pencil, and then set with a gel
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Step 5
Use a lip brush to a mauve lipstick to the centre of your lips, blending it toward the outer corners. For clean edges, use a lip brush or a matching lip pencil to outline the borders of your lips, then fill the inside with colour
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Step 6
Rakul Preet Singh’s mauvy smokey eyes is a great pick for any occasion which you must try
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Try it out
