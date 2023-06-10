Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

LIFESTYLE

JUNE 10, 2023

Get rid of double chin- Diet

Double chin is a layer of fat near your chin mostly due to weight gain

Double chin

Image: Pexels

Double chin can be reduced by doing some exercise but eating some fruits may also help

Food supplements

Image: Pexels

Eating some portions of fruit bowl every day will result in weight loss and give you a glowing skin

Fruits

Image: Pexels

Try reducing everyday calorie intake which helps in losing weight and making face slim

Limit calories

Image: Pexels

Whole grains

Image: Pexels

Replace refined grains with whole grains as they are filled with more nutrients

Image: Pexels

Low-fat diary

Low fat dairy products like vegan milk or skimmed milk have less calories and will not cause weight gain

Food slike grilled chicken or meat are rich in protein that ensues no fats are consumed

Lean protein

Image: Pexels

Processed foods are very unhealthy and not recommended for consumption instead opt for healthy salads

Avoid processed foods

Image: Pexels

Eat healthy fats

Image: Pexels

Unhealthy fats take a lot of time to digest instead have healthy fats present in nuts, olive oil and avocado

Image: Pexels

Various activities that target the chin can help get rid of double chin along a diet to be followed

Physical Activities

