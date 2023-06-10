Heading 3
JUNE 10, 2023
Get rid of double chin- Diet
Double chin is a layer of fat near your chin mostly due to weight gain
Double chin
Image: Pexels
Double chin can be reduced by doing some exercise but eating some fruits may also help
Food supplements
Image: Pexels
Eating some portions of fruit bowl every day will result in weight loss and give you a glowing skin
Fruits
Image: Pexels
Try reducing everyday calorie intake which helps in losing weight and making face slim
Limit calories
Image: Pexels
Whole grains
Image: Pexels
Replace refined grains with whole grains as they are filled with more nutrients
Image: Pexels
Low-fat diary
Low fat dairy products like vegan milk or skimmed milk have less calories and will not cause weight gain
Food slike grilled chicken or meat are rich in protein that ensues no fats are consumed
Lean protein
Image: Pexels
Processed foods are very unhealthy and not recommended for consumption instead opt for healthy salads
Avoid processed foods
Image: Pexels
Eat healthy fats
Image: Pexels
Unhealthy fats take a lot of time to digest instead have healthy fats present in nuts, olive oil and avocado
Image: Pexels
Various activities that target the chin can help get rid of double chin along a diet to be followed
Physical Activities
