MAY 18, 2023

Get Rid Of Wrinkles Using Coconut Oil
According to the National Library Of Medicine US, coconut oil is very essential to get rid of wrinkles. Check out
Coconut oil
Mix 2 drops of castor oil with 6 to 8 drops of virgin coconut oil. Gently apply this to your face and leave it overnight. Wash it off the next morning
Coconut oil and castor oil
Mix 2 teaspoons of turmeric powder with 1 tablespoon of virgin coconut oil. Apply the paste to your wrinkles and leave it on for around 20 minutes. Wash it off with water
Coconut oil and turmeric
Coconut oil and lemon juice
Take a tablespoon of virgin coconut oil and add a few drops of lemon juice to it. Massage for about 15 minutes. Wash it off with water
Mix 1/2 teaspoon of vitamin E oil with 6 drops of virgin coconut oil. Gently massage the mixture for a few minutes and keep it overnight
Coconut oil and vitamin E oil
Mix 2 drops of clove essential oil with 6 to 8 drops of virgin coconut oil. Massage the mixture for 10 to 15 minutes and wash your face with water
Coconut oil and clove oil
Dilute 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with 1 tablespoon of water. Apply it to your face. Take a few drops of coconut oil into it and use it to massage your skin
Coconut oil and
apple cider vinegar
A combination of various factors like age, UV rays, pollution, smoking, etc. results in the formation of fine lines and wrinkles
Main causes of wrinkles
One of the biggest culprits behind wrinkles is time itself. As we age, our skin also ages and starts losing its elasticity
Age
Exposure to sunlight is another major contributor to wrinkles. UV rays damage the skin's collagen and elastin fibers, causing damage to the skin
Exposure to sunlight
Smoking is yet another vital factor in wrinkle formation. Smoking speeds up the skin aging process and causes collagen and elastin fibers to break down
Smoking
