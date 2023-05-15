MAY 15, 2023
Get Soft Feet At Home Naturally
Add Vaseline with coconut oil. Mix both well till oil combines with jelly. Apply this well all over your feet like a moisturizer
Vaseline
Mix coconut oil and sugar, and use it as a scrub on the legs and feet. It helps exfoliate while moisturizing
Coconut oil and sugar scrub
Add some milk to your foot bath. It nourishes feet and makes them soft
Milk soak
Take the cream floating on top of milk, and rub it on your feet for a rich dose of skin-softening nourishment
Rub on some Malai
Olive oil is very nourishing and sea salt is nutrient-rich. So, using them together makes the feet glow
Olive oil sea salt scrub
Scrubbing the heels using a pumice stone helps maintain smoothness and softness
Pumice stone
Instead of applying cream on dry feet, moisturize damp feet for best results
Moisturize dump feet
This remedy would require one ripe banana and an avocado. Blend them and apply to your feet
Banana and avocado
Take egg white, lemon, and castor oil. Stir them well and apply to your feet to make them soft
Egg and lemon
Honey is known for its moisturizing and antiseptic properties. It is a great healer and can be used to soothe skin
Honey
