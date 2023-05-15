Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

MAY 15, 2023

Get Soft Feet At Home Naturally 

Image : Pexels

Add Vaseline with coconut oil. Mix both well till oil combines with jelly. Apply this well all over your feet like a moisturizer

Vaseline

Image : Pexels

Mix coconut oil and sugar, and use it as a scrub on the legs and feet. It helps exfoliate while moisturizing

Coconut oil and sugar scrub 

Image : Pexels

Add some milk to your foot bath. It nourishes feet and makes them soft 

Milk soak 

Image : Pexels

Take the cream floating on top of milk, and rub it on your feet for a rich dose of skin-softening nourishment

Rub on some Malai

Image : Pexels

Olive oil is very nourishing and sea salt is nutrient-rich. So, using them together makes the feet glow

Olive oil sea salt scrub 

Image : Pexels

Scrubbing the heels using a pumice stone helps maintain smoothness and softness

Pumice stone 

Image : Pexels

Instead of applying cream on dry feet, moisturize damp feet for best results

Moisturize dump feet 

Image : Pexels

This remedy would require one ripe banana and an avocado. Blend them and apply to your feet 

Banana and avocado 

Image : Pexels

Take egg white, lemon, and castor oil. Stir them well and apply to your feet to make them soft

Egg and lemon 

Image : Pexels

Honey is known for its moisturizing and antiseptic properties. It is a great healer and can be used to soothe skin

Honey

