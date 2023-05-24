Heading 3

 Arpita Sarkar 

Beauty

mAY 24, 2023

Get Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sparkly Eyes

South diva Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most talented and fashionable actresses

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

From her acting to her fashion sense, Tamannaah Bhatia is a true inspiration for the younger generation

Beauty queen

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia’s sparkly eye makeup. It is created by the celebrity makeup artist Aanchal Khanna Kapoor

Artist makeup

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Make sure to cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturize before applying any makeup

3 important steps

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Take a quick face massage with a refreshing moisturizer

Moisturizer

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Use a peach-toned corrector under your eyes to omit any undertones

Color corrector

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Apply a deep eyeshadow primer while shading the center of the eyelid

Eyeshadow primer

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

After that, color your waterline with a pencil eyeliner. Now, apply mascara on your top as well as bottom lashes

Pencil eyeliner

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Now brush your brows and fill your visible gaps with an eyebrow pencil

Brush your brows

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Along with the eye makeup, do not forget to apply glossy lipstick to complete the look flawlessly

Try it out

