mAY 24, 2023
Get Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sparkly Eyes
South diva Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most talented and fashionable actresses
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
From her acting to her fashion sense, Tamannaah Bhatia is a true inspiration for the younger generation
Beauty queen
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia’s sparkly eye makeup. It is created by the celebrity makeup artist Aanchal Khanna Kapoor
Artist makeup
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Make sure to cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturize before applying any makeup
3 important steps
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Take a quick face massage with a refreshing moisturizer
Moisturizer
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Use a peach-toned corrector under your eyes to omit any undertones
Color corrector
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Apply a deep eyeshadow primer while shading the center of the eyelid
Eyeshadow primer
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
After that, color your waterline with a pencil eyeliner. Now, apply mascara on your top as well as bottom lashes
Pencil eyeliner
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Now brush your brows and fill your visible gaps with an eyebrow pencil
Brush your brows
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Along with the eye makeup, do not forget to apply glossy lipstick to complete the look flawlessly
Try it out
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.