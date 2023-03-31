Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

MAR 31, 2023

Get thick hair like Janhvi Kapoor

Yoghurt is recognized for its hair-softening properties. It contains protein which helps to strengthen hair and reduces the risk of hair breakage 

Yoghurt

Honey is an effective hair conditioner due to its antibacterial and antioxidant properties that provide numerous benefits to your hair

Honey

The moisturising properties of coconut milk are beneficial for hair as they help to maintain hair smoothness and softness while preventing dryness and scalp infections

Coconut Milk

Eggs are rich in protein and provide essential protein to hair, promoting its growth and strength. Additionally, eggs can aid in increasing hair growth

Egg

DIY Mask

In a bowl, add all ingredients - honey, yoghurt, egg, and coconut milk

Take about a spoonful of dahi, 1 spoon of honey, 1 - 2 tsp of coconut milk and 1 egg

Ingredients

Take some coconut or olive oil and apply it on your hair before using this mask on your hair

Directions

Apply it to your hair and keep it for 15 to 20 minutes. Wash your hair with your regular shampoo and conditioner

Wash

​​“Mom would make our hair oil at home with dried flowers and amla, and she'd make sure she gave me and Khushi an oil massage every three days,” she says about the haircare routine the late Sridevi had created for them

Hair Massage

Go try this for yourself and wait for amazing results

Try it out

