MAR 31, 2023
Get thick hair like Janhvi Kapoor
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Yoghurt is recognized for its hair-softening properties. It contains protein which helps to strengthen hair and reduces the risk of hair breakage
Yoghurt
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Honey is an effective hair conditioner due to its antibacterial and antioxidant properties that provide numerous benefits to your hair
Honey
The moisturising properties of coconut milk are beneficial for hair as they help to maintain hair smoothness and softness while preventing dryness and scalp infections
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Coconut Milk
Eggs are rich in protein and provide essential protein to hair, promoting its growth and strength. Additionally, eggs can aid in increasing hair growth
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Egg
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
DIY Mask
In a bowl, add all ingredients - honey, yoghurt, egg, and coconut milk
Take about a spoonful of dahi, 1 spoon of honey, 1 - 2 tsp of coconut milk and 1 egg
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Ingredients
Take some coconut or olive oil and apply it on your hair before using this mask on your hair
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Directions
Apply it to your hair and keep it for 15 to 20 minutes. Wash your hair with your regular shampoo and conditioner
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Wash
“Mom would make our hair oil at home with dried flowers and amla, and she'd make sure she gave me and Khushi an oil massage every three days,” she says about the haircare routine the late Sridevi had created for them
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Hair Massage
Go try this for yourself and wait for amazing results
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Try it out
