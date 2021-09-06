september 06, 2021
Get your night skincare routine right
Leave no trace of makeup over your skin before going to bed. Use micellar water to wipe off the makeup. It gently cleans the skin and thereby hydrates it
Once you are done with removing makeup, cleanse your skin with a mild face wash. It helps to remove the dirt and sebum and also promotes better absorption of products
Follow it up with an alcohol-free toner. It helps to restore the skin’s pH balance and improves its texture
Opt for a toner with hydrating ingredients. It brightens up the skin, unclogs pores and prevents breakout
After this, apply serum over your face. It is that magic potion that plumps up the skin and reduces fine lines and wrinkles giving you younger-looking skin
Apply an eye cream to keep your under-eye skin moisturised and to prevent dark circles and puffy eyes
Seal it with the moisturiser. Use a lightweight moisturiser to lock serum and give your skin a hydrated and healthy-looking complexion
Use a night moisturiser, not the one which you use for the day. These moisturisers have a thicker consistency which helps to keep the skin moisturised for long hours
A good night's sleep is all you need to help the night care products work their magic
