Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 29, 2023

Getting over your crush

Acknowledge that you have a crush and that it's okay to feel the way you do. Understand that feelings are natural, but they don't define your worth or happiness

Accept your feelings

Image Source: Pexels 

Getting over a crush takes time, so be patient with yourself. Allow yourself to feel the emotions and give yourself the necessary time to heal

 Give yourself time

Image Source: Pexels 

While it might be tough, limiting contact with your crush can be crucial for moving on. This includes reducing interactions in person, on social media, and through other means

 Limit contact

Image Source: Pexels 

No one is perfect, and your crush is no exception. Try to see their flaws and imperfections, which can help you to humanize them and reduce the idealized image you may have built up in your mind

Focus on the flaws

Image Source: Pexels 

Engage in activities that you enjoy and that can help take your mind off your crush. Whether it's a hobby, exercise, or spending time with friends, distractions can be effective in shifting your focus

Find distractions

Image Source: Pexels 

Expanding your social circle can help you meet new people and potentially find someone who shares your interests. It can also provide a fresh perspective on relationships

Meet new people

Image Source: Pexels 

Understand that not all crushes turn into meaningful relationships. Setting realistic expectations can help you manage disappointment and move forward with a clearer mindset

Set realistic expectations

Image Source: Pexels 

Writing down your thoughts and emotions in a journal can be therapeutic. It allows you to express your feelings and gain insights into your own thought processes

Journal your feelings

Image Source: Pexels 

Focus on personal growth and self-improvement. This can include setting new goals, learning new skills, and taking care of your physical and mental well-being

Self-improvement

Image Source: Pexels 

Talk to friends or a trusted person about your feelings. Having a support system can provide emotional support and different perspectives on the situation

Seek support

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here