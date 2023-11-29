Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 29, 2023
Getting over your crush
Acknowledge that you have a crush and that it's okay to feel the way you do. Understand that feelings are natural, but they don't define your worth or happiness
Accept your feelings
Getting over a crush takes time, so be patient with yourself. Allow yourself to feel the emotions and give yourself the necessary time to heal
Give yourself time
While it might be tough, limiting contact with your crush can be crucial for moving on. This includes reducing interactions in person, on social media, and through other means
Limit contact
No one is perfect, and your crush is no exception. Try to see their flaws and imperfections, which can help you to humanize them and reduce the idealized image you may have built up in your mind
Focus on the flaws
Engage in activities that you enjoy and that can help take your mind off your crush. Whether it's a hobby, exercise, or spending time with friends, distractions can be effective in shifting your focus
Find distractions
Expanding your social circle can help you meet new people and potentially find someone who shares your interests. It can also provide a fresh perspective on relationships
Meet new people
Understand that not all crushes turn into meaningful relationships. Setting realistic expectations can help you manage disappointment and move forward with a clearer mindset
Set realistic expectations
Writing down your thoughts and emotions in a journal can be therapeutic. It allows you to express your feelings and gain insights into your own thought processes
Journal your feelings
Focus on personal growth and self-improvement. This can include setting new goals, learning new skills, and taking care of your physical and mental well-being
Self-improvement
Talk to friends or a trusted person about your feelings. Having a support system can provide emotional support and different perspectives on the situation
Seek support
