Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 21, 2023

Ghee face packs for hydration

Ghee is easily available in the kitchen and can be used in several face packs

Ghee

Ghee helps in hydrating and nourishing the skin while it also reduces blemish and skin irritation

Uses

Mix sandalwood powder with ghee and apply it for 15 mins and rinse it off

Sandalwood Powder

Mix a pinch of turmeric with ghee and apply the pack for 10 mins and rinse it off

Turmeric

Cucumber

Cucumber is a natural coolant and good for the skin. Mix with ghee and apply for 10 mins and wash it off

Honey

Mix ghee and honey in equal proportions and keep for 15 mins and wash it off

Mix yogurt and 1 tbsp ghee and apply the paste for 15 mins and rinse it off

Yogurt

Add some rose water to the mixture of ghee and besan. Apply the paste for 10 mins and rinse off

Besan

Oatmeal

Grind some oatmeal to form a powder and add ghee to form a paste and apply it for 10 min, later wash it off

Add freshly extracted aloe vera gel to ghee and form a paste and apply for 15 mins and rinse it off

Aloe Vera

