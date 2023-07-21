Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 21, 2023
Ghee face packs for hydration
Ghee is easily available in the kitchen and can be used in several face packs
Ghee
Image: Pexels
Ghee helps in hydrating and nourishing the skin while it also reduces blemish and skin irritation
Image: Pexels
Uses
Mix sandalwood powder with ghee and apply it for 15 mins and rinse it off
Sandalwood Powder
Image: Pexels
Mix a pinch of turmeric with ghee and apply the pack for 10 mins and rinse it off
Turmeric
Image: Pexels
Cucumber
Image: Pexels
Cucumber is a natural coolant and good for the skin. Mix with ghee and apply for 10 mins and wash it off
Image: Pexels
Honey
Mix ghee and honey in equal proportions and keep for 15 mins and wash it off
Mix yogurt and 1 tbsp ghee and apply the paste for 15 mins and rinse it off
Yogurt
Image: Pexels
Add some rose water to the mixture of ghee and besan. Apply the paste for 10 mins and rinse off
Image: Pexels
Besan
Oatmeal
Image: Pexels
Grind some oatmeal to form a powder and add ghee to form a paste and apply it for 10 min, later wash it off
Image: Pexels
Add freshly extracted aloe vera gel to ghee and form a paste and apply for 15 mins and rinse it off
Aloe Vera
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.