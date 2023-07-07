Heading 3

JUly 07, 2023

GHKKPM: Neil Bhatt’s fitness secret 

The Arslaan debutante has been the talk of the town for his role of ACP Virat Chahvan in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein 

Work life 

Images: Neil Bhatt’s Instagram 

The 12/24 Karol Bagh fame knows how to maintain a balance between his work life and personal life. He takes out some time daily to focus on his fitness

 Balance 

The Gulaal artist spares at least 1 hour and 30 minutes to work on his fitness goals 

 Consistency 

The Diya Aur Baati Hum actor takes up CrossFit training to enhance his core strength and agility 

CrossFit

 Diet 

The Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi protagonist is careful with his diet as he believes that it equally contributes to fitness 

Protein-packed foods

The Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop star likes to include foods full of protein to aid with muscle growth. He prefers sprouts, egg whites, and greens 

The Zindagi Wins fame likes to maintain a lean physique which makes him feel flexible and rejuvenated 

Preference 

It might be shocking but the Pyar Tune Kya Kiya actor has not been to the gym for over a decade

No Gymming 

Bodyweight training 

Though the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein hero does not go to the gym, he likes to perform bodyweight training to cater to his fitness 

The Smart Jodi participant likes to take long runs. He prefers homemade food which makes it easier for him to monitor his diet 

Focus on the basics 

