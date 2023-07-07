Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUly 07, 2023
GHKKPM: Neil Bhatt’s fitness secret
The Arslaan debutante has been the talk of the town for his role of ACP Virat Chahvan in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
Work life
Images: Neil Bhatt’s Instagram
The 12/24 Karol Bagh fame knows how to maintain a balance between his work life and personal life. He takes out some time daily to focus on his fitness
Images: Neil Bhatt’s Instagram
Balance
The Gulaal artist spares at least 1 hour and 30 minutes to work on his fitness goals
Consistency
Images: Neil Bhatt’s Instagram
The Diya Aur Baati Hum actor takes up CrossFit training to enhance his core strength and agility
CrossFit
Images: Neil Bhatt’s Instagram
Diet
Images: Neil Bhatt’s Instagram
The Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi protagonist is careful with his diet as he believes that it equally contributes to fitness
Images: Neil Bhatt’s Instagram
Protein-packed foods
The Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop star likes to include foods full of protein to aid with muscle growth. He prefers sprouts, egg whites, and greens
The Zindagi Wins fame likes to maintain a lean physique which makes him feel flexible and rejuvenated
Preference
Images: Neil Bhatt’s Instagram
It might be shocking but the Pyar Tune Kya Kiya actor has not been to the gym for over a decade
No Gymming
Images: Neil Bhatt’s Instagram
Bodyweight training
Images: Neil Bhatt’s Instagram
Though the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein hero does not go to the gym, he likes to perform bodyweight training to cater to his fitness
Images: Neil Bhatt’s Instagram
The Smart Jodi participant likes to take long runs. He prefers homemade food which makes it easier for him to monitor his diet
Focus on the basics
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.