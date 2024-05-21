Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

may 21, 2024

Ghosted? No, You're just breadcrumbed

They pop up as per their suitability and then disappear leaving you to wonder what went wrong

Inconsistent communication

They build the excitement for a date, only to cancel it later, leaving you disappointed

Cancels plans

They always find a way to make themselves the victim, even when they’re the ones causing the confusion

Play the victim

They conveniently reach out when they know you’re feeling lonely, but show no signs at daylight hours

Late night chats

When confronted, they'll stop talking to you, and then, they'll reach out to you again after a while

Temporary change

Their texts are a puzzle, leaving you confused about their true intentions

Puzzled messages

Despite deep conversation, the relationship lacks comfort, leaving you feeling empty

Uncomfortable relationship

They’ll interact with you on various platforms, keeping you hooked wherever you go online

Using multi-channel

Unsincere compliments

Any compliments they give don’t make you feel special and leave you unsure about their sincerity

Physical intimacy is the main agenda, they meet you only in bed, leaving you feeling used and unvalued

Sexual focus

