Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 21, 2024
Ghosted? No, You're just breadcrumbed
They pop up as per their suitability and then disappear leaving you to wonder what went wrong
Inconsistent communication
Image Source: Freepik
They build the excitement for a date, only to cancel it later, leaving you disappointed
Cancels plans
Image Source: Freepik
They always find a way to make themselves the victim, even when they’re the ones causing the confusion
Play the victim
Image Source: Freepik
They conveniently reach out when they know you’re feeling lonely, but show no signs at daylight hours
Late night chats
Image Source: Freepik
When confronted, they'll stop talking to you, and then, they'll reach out to you again after a while
Image Source: Freepik
Temporary change
Their texts are a puzzle, leaving you confused about their true intentions
Puzzled messages
Image Source: Freepik
Despite deep conversation, the relationship lacks comfort, leaving you feeling empty
Uncomfortable relationship
Image Source: Freepik
They’ll interact with you on various platforms, keeping you hooked wherever you go online
Using multi-channel
Image Source: Freepik
Unsincere compliments
Image Source: Freepik
Any compliments they give don’t make you feel special and leave you unsure about their sincerity
Physical intimacy is the main agenda, they meet you only in bed, leaving you feeling used and unvalued
Sexual focus
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.