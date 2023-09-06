Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 06, 2023

Gigi Hadid's workout routine

Gigi Hadid is a well known American Fashion model and TV personality

Gigi Hadid

Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

Gigi likes to focus on her fitness, thus she likes to strictly follow her workout routine even when she's travelling

Her workout principles

Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

On Mondays Gigi goes boxing or does a cardio routine where she jump ropes or jogs

Monday

Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

On Tuesdays, Gigi targets her full body by doing different exercises which focuses on full body

Tuesday

Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

Wednesday

Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

On Wednesdays Gigi indulges in boxing for about an hour

On Thursdays she again aims for full body training. Each exercise is performed for a total of 5 sets and 20 reps

Thursday

Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

On Fridays, Gigi practices boxing again

Friday

Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

Saturdays and Sundays are mostly rest days, but Gigi likes mix rest with tracking or a short jog

Saturday & Sunday

Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

The Supermodel sticks to a clean, protein-heavy diet with minimal carbs

Diet

Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

To help fuel her gains, Gigi includes multivitamin shakes and protein shakes in her diet

Supplements

Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

