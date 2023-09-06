Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 06, 2023
Gigi Hadid's workout routine
Gigi Hadid is a well known American Fashion model and TV personality
Gigi Hadid
Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram
Gigi likes to focus on her fitness, thus she likes to strictly follow her workout routine even when she's travelling
Her workout principles
Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram
On Mondays Gigi goes boxing or does a cardio routine where she jump ropes or jogs
Monday
Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram
On Tuesdays, Gigi targets her full body by doing different exercises which focuses on full body
Tuesday
Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram
Wednesday
Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram
On Wednesdays Gigi indulges in boxing for about an hour
On Thursdays she again aims for full body training. Each exercise is performed for a total of 5 sets and 20 reps
Thursday
Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram
On Fridays, Gigi practices boxing again
Friday
Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram
Saturdays and Sundays are mostly rest days, but Gigi likes mix rest with tracking or a short jog
Saturday & Sunday
Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram
The Supermodel sticks to a clean, protein-heavy diet with minimal carbs
Diet
Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram
To help fuel her gains, Gigi includes multivitamin shakes and protein shakes in her diet
Supplements
Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.