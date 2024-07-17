Heading 3

Gingerbread man cookies recipe

Preheat your oven. Line baking sheets with parchment paper

#1

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ground ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. Set it aside

#2

In a large mixing bowl, mix the softened butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Set it aside

#3

Beat in the molasses, egg, vanilla extract, and mustard oil until they are mixed thoroughly

#4

Gradually add all the above ingredients, mixing until just combined. Be careful not to overmix. The cookie dough is ready

#5

Wrap the cookie dough in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour. This helps the dough firm up and makes it easier to handle

#6

On a floured surface, roll out the chilled dough to about 1/4 inch thickness. Use a gingerbread man cookie cutter to cut out shapes

#7

Place the gingerbread men on the prepared baking sheets in the preheated oven for 8-10 minutes or until the edges are set

#8

Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheets for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely

#9

Enjoy your delicious homemade gingerbread man cookies

#10

