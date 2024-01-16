Girl names inspired by goddess Laxmi

Aarna derived from Sanskrit, translates to "wave or ocean." The name finds significance in Hindu mythology, as Goddess Lakshmi, the daughter of the king of the milky ocean, embodies its essence
Aarna
It represents one among numerous epithets associated with Goddess Lakshmi. It symbolizes attributes such as purity, generosity, grace, charm, and beauty
Ananya
This name signifies "one possessing radiance akin to the Sun." Aditi holds sway over realms of infinity, the sky, fertility, and unconsciousness. Her essence embodies perfection, creativity, and abundance
Aditi
A name that symbolizes an enduring flame, is also an anagram of "Ahinsa," meaning non-violence. It carries the beautiful meanings of 'light' and 'brightness,' making it a splendid choice as a baby girl's name, associated with the goddess Lakshmi
Anisha
A Hindu name symbolizing Goddess Lakshmi bestows luck and good fortune upon the person bearing it
Bhagyashri
The consort of Bhava, is an alternate name for Lakshmi, revered as the feminine essence of the divine. Additionally, it represents a Goddess of Shakti, with Lakshmi embodying the essence of Shakti
Bhavani
A name of Indian origin translates to "the one who answers all prayers." In Hindu culture, it is an alternative appellation for Mahalakshmi Devi
Deetya
The name embodies qualities such as courage, steadfastness, moral strength, leadership, and determination. She personified virtues and patience, and is also recognized as another manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi
Dhriti
Kamala
Kamala, the feminine counterpart of Kamal, translates to 'lotus.' In the Hindu epic 'Mahabharata,' it is associated with one of the Krittikas
An alternative appellation for Goddess Lakshmi, derives from the term "moha," signifying the ability to enchant or evoke disillusionment. Additionally, it is associated with a celestial being