Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

January 20, 2024

Girls names inspired by Lord Krishna

 Inspired by Radha, the devoted consort of Lord Krishna

Radhika

Image Source: Pexels

 Meaning "worshiped" or one who is worthy of adoration, reflecting devotion to Lord Krishna

Aaradhya

Image Source: Pexels

Derived from the milkmaids (gopis) who were devoted followers of Lord Krishna

Gopika

Image Source: Pexels

 Named after the renowned saint and poetess Meera Bai, a fervent devotee of Lord Krishna

Meera

Image Source: Pexels

 Meaning "witness," symbolizing divine awareness and connection with Lord Krishna

Image Source: Pexels

Sakshi

Signifying uniqueness and unparalleled devotion to Lord Krishna

Ananya

Image Source: Pexels

 Inspired by one of Lord Krishna's names, meaning "earth" and representing groundedness

Vasudha

Image Source: Pexels

 Named after the mother of Lord Krishna, conveying a sense of divine connection

Devaki

Image Source: Pexels

Nandini

Image Source: Pexels

Meaning "daughter of Nanda," Lord Krishna's foster father, representing joy and devotion

Associated with the night, suggesting tranquility and connection to Lord Krishna's divine play

Yamini

Image Source: Pexels

