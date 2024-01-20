Heading 3
January 20, 2024
Girls names inspired by Lord Krishna
Inspired by Radha, the devoted consort of Lord Krishna
Radhika
Meaning "worshiped" or one who is worthy of adoration, reflecting devotion to Lord Krishna
Aaradhya
Derived from the milkmaids (gopis) who were devoted followers of Lord Krishna
Gopika
Named after the renowned saint and poetess Meera Bai, a fervent devotee of Lord Krishna
Meera
Meaning "witness," symbolizing divine awareness and connection with Lord Krishna
Sakshi
Signifying uniqueness and unparalleled devotion to Lord Krishna
Ananya
Inspired by one of Lord Krishna's names, meaning "earth" and representing groundedness
Vasudha
Named after the mother of Lord Krishna, conveying a sense of divine connection
Devaki
Nandini
Meaning "daughter of Nanda," Lord Krishna's foster father, representing joy and devotion
Associated with the night, suggesting tranquility and connection to Lord Krishna's divine play
Yamini
