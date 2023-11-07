Heading 3

Jiya Surana

 Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 07, 2023

Go-to Hairstyles for curly hair

Let your curls shine by using a tiny clip to hold back the top half of your hair. Allow some curls to frame your face

Clip it down

Image: Curlsnstyle Instagram 

Let your natural curls flow freely for a relaxed, bohemian look

Long loose curls

Image:Pexels 

Gather your curls into a high or low ponytail for a simple yet stylish option

Curly ponytail

Image:Pexels 

Create a messy bun with your curly hair for a carefree and trendy appearance

Messy bun

Image:Pexels 

Part your hair to the side and let your curls cascade down one shoulder

Side swept curls

Image:Pexels 

Style your curls into an elegant updo for special occasions

Curly updo

Image:Pexels 

Try various braided looks, like a side braid or twist crown braid, to showcase your curls

Braided styles

Image:Pexels 

To create curly hair space buns comb down your front hair using some water and hair gel and tie a bun on both sides

Space buns 

Image:Pexels 

Consider adding a curly fringe or bangs to your hairstyle for a fresh look

Curly fringe

Image:Pexels 

Create loose, messy waves for a relaxed and beachy appearance

Messy waves

Image:Pexels 

