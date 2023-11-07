Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 07, 2023
Go-to Hairstyles for curly hair
Let your curls shine by using a tiny clip to hold back the top half of your hair. Allow some curls to frame your face
Clip it down
Image: Curlsnstyle Instagram
Let your natural curls flow freely for a relaxed, bohemian look
Long loose curls
Image:Pexels
Gather your curls into a high or low ponytail for a simple yet stylish option
Curly ponytail
Image:Pexels
Create a messy bun with your curly hair for a carefree and trendy appearance
Messy bun
Image:Pexels
Part your hair to the side and let your curls cascade down one shoulder
Side swept curls
Image:Pexels
Style your curls into an elegant updo for special occasions
Curly updo
Image:Pexels
Try various braided looks, like a side braid or twist crown braid, to showcase your curls
Braided styles
Image:Pexels
To create curly hair space buns comb down your front hair using some water and hair gel and tie a bun on both sides
Space buns
Image:Pexels
Consider adding a curly fringe or bangs to your hairstyle for a fresh look
Curly fringe
Image:Pexels
Create loose, messy waves for a relaxed and beachy appearance
Messy waves
Image:Pexels
