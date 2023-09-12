Heading 3

Go-to tips for everyday makeup 

Applying a primer will extend the life of your everyday makeup

Primer to make things last

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

To level up your daily makeup, try applying your foundation before concealer

Foundation before concealer

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

A layer of foundation will not only create a smooth base but also minimize redness, if any

Foundation for a smooth base

Image: Ami Patel instagram 

To brighten your under-eye area, apply concealer in a triangular shape to fully conceal it

Conceal redness under your eyes

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram 

Primer for smoother eyes

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

For further eye-makeup application, use a primer on your lids to make things smoother

Once your eyelids are primed, add a touch of deeper brown shade in your crease for some depth

Use primer on the eyelids

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Follow it up with a swipe of a lighter shade along your brow bone to create a highlighted effect

Highlight brow bone

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Since everyday makeup focuses on highlighting your facial features, ensure that your brows are defined with mascara

Define eyebrows

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

To add some volume to your eyes, top them off with a couple of coats of volumizing mascara

Apply mascara

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

To round off your natural everyday look, complete your makeup with a matte lipstick

Finish off with a matte lip shade

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

