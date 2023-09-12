Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 12, 2023
Go-to tips for everyday makeup
Applying a primer will extend the life of your everyday makeup
Primer to make things last
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
To level up your daily makeup, try applying your foundation before concealer
Foundation before concealer
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
A layer of foundation will not only create a smooth base but also minimize redness, if any
Foundation for a smooth base
Image: Ami Patel instagram
To brighten your under-eye area, apply concealer in a triangular shape to fully conceal it
Conceal redness under your eyes
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
Primer for smoother eyes
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
For further eye-makeup application, use a primer on your lids to make things smoother
Once your eyelids are primed, add a touch of deeper brown shade in your crease for some depth
Use primer on the eyelids
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Follow it up with a swipe of a lighter shade along your brow bone to create a highlighted effect
Highlight brow bone
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Since everyday makeup focuses on highlighting your facial features, ensure that your brows are defined with mascara
Define eyebrows
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
To add some volume to your eyes, top them off with a couple of coats of volumizing mascara
Apply mascara
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
To round off your natural everyday look, complete your makeup with a matte lipstick
Finish off with a matte lip shade
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
