OCTOBER 07, 2023
Good luck charms for home
Hang it above your door with the open end facing up to catch and hold good luck
Horseshoe
Image: Pexels
It's believed to bring good fortune and happiness
Four-Leaf Clover
Image: Pexels
This plant symbolizes good luck and positive energy, especially when placed in the wealth area of your home
Lucky Bamboo
Image: Pexels
Chinese coins tied with red ribbon are often used to attract prosperity and good fortune
Feng Shui Coins
Image: Pexels
The evil eye symbol or a Nazar amulet is believed to ward off negative energy
Evil Eye
Image: Pexels
A statue of the Laughing Buddha is said to bring happiness, wealth, and good luck
Laughing Buddha
Image: Pexels
Native American in origin, it's believed to filter out bad dreams and negative energy
Dreamcatcher
Image: Pexels
Statues or figurines of elephants are considered to bring protection and good luck
Elephants
Image: Pexels
A Japanese figurine that is believed to attract good luck and prosperity
Lucky Cat (Maneki Neko)
Image: Pexels
Certain crystals like citrine, amethyst, and pyrite are associated with luck and positive energy
Crystals
Image: Pexels
