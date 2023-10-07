Heading 3

OCTOBER 07, 2023

Good luck charms for home

Hang it above your door with the open end facing up to catch and hold good luck

Horseshoe

Image: Pexels 

It's believed to bring good fortune and happiness

Four-Leaf Clover

Image: Pexels 

This plant symbolizes good luck and positive energy, especially when placed in the wealth area of your home

Lucky Bamboo

Image: Pexels 

Chinese coins tied with red ribbon are often used to attract prosperity and good fortune

Feng Shui Coins

Image: Pexels 

The evil eye symbol or a Nazar amulet is believed to ward off negative energy

Evil Eye

Image: Pexels 

A statue of the Laughing Buddha is said to bring happiness, wealth, and good luck

Laughing Buddha

Image: Pexels 

Native American in origin, it's believed to filter out bad dreams and negative energy

Dreamcatcher

Image: Pexels 

Statues or figurines of elephants are considered to bring protection and good luck

Elephants

Image: Pexels 

A Japanese figurine that is believed to attract good luck and prosperity

Lucky Cat (Maneki Neko)

Image: Pexels 

Certain crystals like citrine, amethyst, and pyrite are associated with luck and positive energy

Crystals

Image: Pexels 

