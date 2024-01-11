Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 11, 2024
Good Vibes Quotes
“Keep today's focus from being too dominated by yesterday”
#1
Image Source: Freepik
“Say good things and good things will come to pass"
#2
Image Source: Freepik
“Let your thoughts go. Why focus on something you can’t control?”
#3
Image Source: Freepik
“Some storms can be a blessing in disguise. Learn from it & heal from it”
#4
Image Source: Freepik
“You can be down for a minute, but then you gotta get up and rule the day!”
Image Source: Freepik
#5
“Don’t scroll past life. Life is this very moment”
#6
Image Source: Pexels
“In the end, it’s all about finding your own game and conquering it!”
#7
Image Source: Freepik
“The world is a garden, if you look in the right place”
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
“Dare to love yourself as if you were an end-to-end rainbow made of gold”
“Love is all you require. But it's okay to indulge in chocolate every so often”
#10
Image Source: Freepik
