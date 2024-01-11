Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 11, 2024

Good Vibes Quotes

“Keep today's focus from being too dominated by yesterday” 

#1

Image Source: Freepik

“Say good things and good things will come to pass"

#2

Image Source: Freepik

“Let your thoughts go. Why focus on something you can’t control?”

#3

Image Source: Freepik

“Some storms can be a blessing in disguise. Learn from it & heal from it”

#4

Image Source: Freepik

“You can be down for a minute, but then you gotta get up and rule the day!”

Image Source: Freepik

#5

“Don’t scroll past life. Life is this very moment”

#6

Image Source: Pexels

“In the end, it’s all about finding your own game and conquering it!”

#7

Image Source: Freepik

“The world is a garden, if you look in the right place”

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

“Dare to love yourself as if you were an end-to-end rainbow made of gold”

“Love is all you require. But it's okay to indulge in chocolate every so often”

#10

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here