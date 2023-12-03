Goodbye quotes

Heading 3
Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means I'll miss you until we meet again."
"How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard."
"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."
"Saying goodbye is the hardest solution to any problem. But sometimes it's the only choice we have."
"Goodbyes make you think. They make you realize what you've had, what you've lost, and what you've taken for granted."
"Man's feelings are always purest and most glowing in the hour of meeting and of farewell."
"Every parting is a form of death, as every reunion is a type of heaven."
"The story of life is quicker than the blink of an eye, the story of love is hello, goodbye."
"Farewell! God knows when we shall meet again."
"The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again."
