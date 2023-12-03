Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 03, 2023

Goodbye quotes

Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means I'll miss you until we meet again."

#1

Image: Pexels

"How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." 

#2

Image: Pexels

"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." 

#3

Image: Pexels

"Saying goodbye is the hardest solution to any problem. But sometimes it's the only choice we have." 

#4

Image: Pexels

"Goodbyes make you think. They make you realize what you've had, what you've lost, and what you've taken for granted." 

#5

Image: Pexels

"Man's feelings are always purest and most glowing in the hour of meeting and of farewell." 

#6

Image: Pexels

"Every parting is a form of death, as every reunion is a type of heaven." 

#7

Image: Pexels

"The story of life is quicker than the blink of an eye, the story of love is hello, goodbye." 

#8

Image: Pexels

"Farewell! God knows when we shall meet again." 

#9

Image: Pexels

"The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again." 

#10

Image: Pexels

