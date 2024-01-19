Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 19, 2024

Goodnight messages for him

I am lucky to have the brightest star in the world with me, who always brightens up my day. Sweet dreams to you, my love!

#1

Image Source: Freepik

Good night to the man of my dreams. I hope you have a lovely day tomorrow, my love!

#2

Image Source: Freepik

I love watching the stars in the sky. But more than that, I adore watching you sleep. Keep shining like a bright star always! Night night, darling!

#3

Image Source: Freepik

You are so awesome that I would choose you as my life partner in all my lives. Good night, honey!

#4

Image Source: Freepik

The only thing that makes my night lovely is your hug! Have a good night!

Image Source: Freepik

#5

 Yes, you are my superhero. But superheroes need sound sleep too. Good night, my Superman!

#6

Image Source: Freepik

Good night, love! You will always be my number 1 hero

#7

Image Source: Freepik

Every night before I sleep, the only person I want to look at is you. I love you to the moon and back. Good night!

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

Good night, love! I hope your dreams are as sweet as your face

Good night, my cutie-pie! I hope you wake up with a bright smile tomorrow morning

 #10

Image Source: Freepik

