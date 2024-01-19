Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 19, 2024
Goodnight messages for him
I am lucky to have the brightest star in the world with me, who always brightens up my day. Sweet dreams to you, my love!
#1
Image Source: Freepik
Good night to the man of my dreams. I hope you have a lovely day tomorrow, my love!
#2
Image Source: Freepik
I love watching the stars in the sky. But more than that, I adore watching you sleep. Keep shining like a bright star always! Night night, darling!
#3
Image Source: Freepik
You are so awesome that I would choose you as my life partner in all my lives. Good night, honey!
#4
Image Source: Freepik
The only thing that makes my night lovely is your hug! Have a good night!
Image Source: Freepik
#5
Yes, you are my superhero. But superheroes need sound sleep too. Good night, my Superman!
#6
Image Source: Freepik
Good night, love! You will always be my number 1 hero
#7
Image Source: Freepik
Every night before I sleep, the only person I want to look at is you. I love you to the moon and back. Good night!
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
Good night, love! I hope your dreams are as sweet as your face
Good night, my cutie-pie! I hope you wake up with a bright smile tomorrow morning
#10
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.