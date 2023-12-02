Heading 3

December 02, 2023

Goodnight quotes

“The night is more alive and more richly colored than the day.” 

"There is a time for many words, and there is also a time for sleep."

“Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer.”

“The best bridge between despair and hope is a good night's sleep.”

"The night is longer than a day for those who dream, and the day is longer than night for those who make their dreams come true."

“If someone wishes you good night every day. You’re happier than so many people.” 

“The nearer the dawn, the darker the night.”

“End the day with gratitude. There is someone, somewhere that has less than you.”

“Early to bed, early to rise; makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.”

“I wish for you a good night, a good sleep, and when you awake with energy and passion you will abound.”

