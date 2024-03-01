Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 01, 2024

Goodnight Texts to Make Him Smile

Goodnight handsome, hope you have amazing dreams tonight

#1

I wish I could fall asleep in your arms, snuggling next to your heart

#2

You're beautiful, smart and so kind. Thought I would let you know all of this before going to sleep

#3

I could text you all night, but then we'd be too tired to text all day. Nighty-nite!

#4

I want your face to be the last thing I see at night and the first thing I see in the morning

#5

Sleep tight. Dream of me. And text me as soon as you wake up

#6

Good night. Sleep tight. Don't let the bedbugs bite

#7

Sweet dreams to my dream man!

#8

#9

Tonight was the most fun I've had in forever. I'm going to be thinking about it until I see you again. Sleep tight

You are the reason I fall asleep with a smile on my face

 #10

