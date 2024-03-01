Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 01, 2024
Goodnight Texts to Make Him Smile
Goodnight handsome, hope you have amazing dreams tonight
#1
Image Source: shutterstock
I wish I could fall asleep in your arms, snuggling next to your heart
#2
Image Source: shutterstock
You're beautiful, smart and so kind. Thought I would let you know all of this before going to sleep
#3
Image Source: shutterstock
I could text you all night, but then we'd be too tired to text all day. Nighty-nite!
#4
Image Source: shutterstock
I want your face to be the last thing I see at night and the first thing I see in the morning
Image Source: shutterstock
#5
Sleep tight. Dream of me. And text me as soon as you wake up
#6
Image Source: shutterstock
Good night. Sleep tight. Don't let the bedbugs bite
#7
Image Source: shutterstock
Sweet dreams to my dream man!
#8
Image Source: shutterstock
#9
Image Source: shutterstock
Tonight was the most fun I've had in forever. I'm going to be thinking about it until I see you again. Sleep tight
You are the reason I fall asleep with a smile on my face
#10
Image Source: shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.