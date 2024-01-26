Heading 3

Grandmother quotes

“Nobody can replace the love of a grandma. She has this magical ability to make everything feel better”

#1 

“Grandmothers are the people who take delight in hearing babies breathing into the telephone”

#2

“A grandmother is a remarkable woman. She’s a wonderful combination of warmth and kindness, laughter and love”

#3

“Grandma always made you feel she had been waiting to see just you all day and now the day was complete”

#4

“Grandmother-grandchild relationships are simple… Grandmas are short on criticism and long on love”

#5

“There are grandmothers out there who would move heaven and earth for their grandchildren”

#6

“Every house needs a grandmother in it”

#7

“Some moments can only be cured with a big squishy grandma hug”

#8

“I think I’m a fan of people who were brave, my aunt, my grandmother, those are my heroes”

#9

“A grandmother is both a sword and a shield”

#10

