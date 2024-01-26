Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 26, 2024
Grandmother quotes
“Nobody can replace the love of a grandma. She has this magical ability to make everything feel better”
#1
images: freepik
“Grandmothers are the people who take delight in hearing babies breathing into the telephone”
#2
images: freepik
“A grandmother is a remarkable woman. She’s a wonderful combination of warmth and kindness, laughter and love”
#3
images: freepik
“Grandma always made you feel she had been waiting to see just you all day and now the day was complete”
#4
images: Pexels
“Grandmother-grandchild relationships are simple… Grandmas are short on criticism and long on love”
#5
images: Pexels
“There are grandmothers out there who would move heaven and earth for their grandchildren”
#6
images: Pexels
“Every house needs a grandmother in it”
#7
images: Pexels
“Some moments can only be cured with a big squishy grandma hug”
#8
images: Pexels
“I think I’m a fan of people who were brave, my aunt, my grandmother, those are my heroes”
#9
images: Pexels
“A grandmother is both a sword and a shield”
#10
images: freepik
