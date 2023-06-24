Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JUNE 24, 2023

Gratitude journaling and it's benefits

Showing gratitude and writing it down helps you focus on what you have in your life rather than what is missing. This helps increase dopamine and serotonin which can help ease feelings of anxiety and depression

Increases mindfulness

Image: Pexels

Maintaining a gratitude journal gives you something to look at on the days when you feel low

Image: Pexels

Boosts happiness

Noting down positive thoughts have shown to improve feelings and help make better choices, increasing the satisfaction of living

Make better choices

Image:  Pexels

When we immerse ourself into a past moment, it releases endorphins in the body which lifts the overall mood

Relive happy moments

Image:  Pexels

Reduce stress

Image:  Pexels

Taking the time out of your day to write about the things that you are grateful for can help you get in touch with your heart and help reduce stress

Image:  Pexels

Sleep sounder

Studies have shown that there is a positive correlation between sleep quality and gratitude. Journaling before bed helps relax your mind and helps with falling asleep

By writing down what you’re grateful for, you will gain clarity on what you want in life and what you would like to cut from life

Gain more clarity

Image:  Pexels

Gratitude journaling helps you gain new perspectives in life and helps you realise what is important to you

New perspective

Image:  Pexels

Self-awareness

Image:  Pexels

Maintaining a gratitude journal helps you understand more about yourself and makes you self aware

Image:  Pexels

A gratitude journal can be your space to express your feelings without fear of judgement

Safe space

