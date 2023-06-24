Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUNE 24, 2023
Gratitude journaling and it's benefits
Showing gratitude and writing it down helps you focus on what you have in your life rather than what is missing. This helps increase dopamine and serotonin which can help ease feelings of anxiety and depression
Increases mindfulness
Maintaining a gratitude journal gives you something to look at on the days when you feel low
Boosts happiness
Noting down positive thoughts have shown to improve feelings and help make better choices, increasing the satisfaction of living
Make better choices
When we immerse ourself into a past moment, it releases endorphins in the body which lifts the overall mood
Relive happy moments
Reduce stress
Taking the time out of your day to write about the things that you are grateful for can help you get in touch with your heart and help reduce stress
Sleep sounder
Studies have shown that there is a positive correlation between sleep quality and gratitude. Journaling before bed helps relax your mind and helps with falling asleep
By writing down what you’re grateful for, you will gain clarity on what you want in life and what you would like to cut from life
Gain more clarity
Gratitude journaling helps you gain new perspectives in life and helps you realise what is important to you
New perspective
Self-awareness
Maintaining a gratitude journal helps you understand more about yourself and makes you self aware
A gratitude journal can be your space to express your feelings without fear of judgement
Safe space
