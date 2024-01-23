Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
January 23, 2024
Great qualities of a good man
You can always rely on and trust, making relationships stronger
Trustworthy
Thinks about others' feelings and shows love through actions, making those around him feel special
Caring and Affectionate
Forgives unintentional mistakes but doesn't let others take advantage of his forgiving nature
Merciful
Understanding others' feelings helps him adjust and create harmonious relationships
Compassionate
Supports others selflessly, building trust and strong connections without expecting anything in return
Giving, Helpful, and Selfless
Finds the positive side of things, and makes life easier for himself and those around him
Appreciative
Confidence, not arrogance, allows him to make decisions and take action with ease
Confident
Open to new ideas and perspectives makes him a better decision-maker and a more understanding person
Open-Minded
Emotionally Available
Always available for his partner strengthens relationships and improves communication
Uplifts others, showing strength and maturity, making people feel supported in difficult times
Encouraging
