Jiya Surana

AUGUST 13, 2023

Green flags for people in your life 

We all have some people in our lives that we know are positive and have a good influence on us 

Positivity 

But how do you know that someone is truly a great person and how to recognise them? Here are 8 traits we've found

How to?

Their presence is calming 

#1

They respect your opinion

#2

#3

They listen to you without passing any judgement

#4

They are always supportive

They make an effort

#5

They make you laugh

#6

#7

They respect your needs

They accept you for who you are ! 

#8

