Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 13, 2023
Green flags for people in your life
We all have some people in our lives that we know are positive and have a good influence on us
Positivity
But how do you know that someone is truly a great person and how to recognise them? Here are 8 traits we've found
How to?
Their presence is calming
#1
They respect your opinion
#2
#3
They listen to you without passing any judgement
#4
They are always supportive
They make an effort
#5
They make you laugh
#6
#7
They respect your needs
They accept you for who you are !
#8
